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How to watch ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 live feeds? New YouTube feature and more explained

Long-time host Julie Chen Moonves will introduce viewers to the Season 28 contestants on July 7, 2026
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
A still from the latest 'Big Brother' Season 28 promo featuring the host Julie Chen Moonves (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Big Brother)
A still from the latest 'Big Brother' Season 28 promo featuring the host Julie Chen Moonves (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Big Brother)

‘Big Brother’ Season 28, aka ‘Big Brother: Time Trip,’ will premiere on July 9, 2026, on CBS. Ahead of the highly anticipated release, the makers have dropped a major update regarding how to watch ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 live feeds. The reality show has introduced a special YouTube livestream, referred to as ‘Big Brother: Broveal.’ Long-time host Julie Chen Moonves will be returning as the host for the show’s upcoming season. Notably, she will be introducing viewers to the contestants on July 7, 2026, at 9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET. Along with this reveal, she will also share a glimpse of the exciting theme. The official announcement mentioned, “In the Big Brother: Broveal livestream, host Julie Chen Moonves gives viewers an inside look at this season’s Big Brother: Time Trip-themed house and introduces the new Houseguests.” Each year, the show returns with a unique theme, which is reflected in the ‘Big Brother’ house and its interior.

A still from the latest 'Big Brother' Season 28 promo (Image Source: YouTube | @Big Brother)
A still from the latest 'Big Brother' Season 28 promo (Image Source: YouTube | @Big Brother)

On July 9, 2026, fans will witness the show’s premiere, followed by live feeds from July 10, 2026 onwards. It will be available from 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET on Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Fans who don’t have a Paramount+ or Pluto TV subscription can also keep an eye on the live feeds via limited-time streams on YouTube, which will begin after each episode of 'Big Brother' and 'Big Brother: Unlocked.' Those who have subscribed to the streaming platforms can enjoy 24x7 live feeds.

A still from the latest 'Big Brother' Season 28 promo featuring the theme (Image Source: YouTube | @Big Brother)
A still from the latest 'Big Brother' Season 28 promo featuring the theme (Image Source: YouTube | @Big Brother)

The YouTube live stream feature has been introduced for the first time, increasing its accessibility. While it's unclear how long the live stream will continue on the platform, it offers viewers a way to keep up with the everyday drama that unfolds inside the ‘Big Brother’ house. As per Entertainment Weekly, the host mentioned in a video released by CBS, “For season 28, we’re throwing out all the rules of time and space and sending our Houseguests on a journey unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.”

As for ‘Big Brother’ Season 28, the theme is Time Trip. CBS noted that contestants will “enter a world where rooms, relics and competitions transport them across moments in time, while early twists shake up the game from the start.” The upcoming season’s theme is inspired by various eras, including the ‘80s and 2000s, and the network teased that “new powers and challenges can disrupt strategy and alliances.” As per Parade, Julie Chen Moonves shared more about time travel, as she said, “Time travel, that could go forward or backwards, and that will play into some of the competitions. Does that mean we’re going to bring back some competitions you haven’t seen since Season 2, 3, 4, 5? I sure hope so.”

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