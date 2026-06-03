'Not Suitable For Work' kicks off with love quadrangle drama as AJ and Abby receive eviction notice

Mindy Kaling's 'Not Suitable For Work,' starring Ella Hunt and Avantika Vandanapu, premiered on June 2 with three episodes

Hulu's 'Not Suitable For Work' is bringing a tried-and-tested formula back as it focuses on a group of friends trying to make their dreams come true in New York City. The Mindy Kaling show recently debuted three episodes, which included a love quadrangle, a forbidden affair, and chaotic workplace conflicts. The show primarily focuses on the lives of AJ (Ella Hunt), Abby (Avantika Vandanapu), Josh (Jack Martin), Davis (Will Angus), and Kel (Nicholas Duvernay). AJ and Abby are college friends who decide to live together when the former gets a job at the prestigious Fisher Stassen. They stay in an illegal sublet right across Josh, Davis, and Kel's rented apartment.

AJ and Davis in a still from 'Not Suitable For Work' (Image Source: Hulu)

The new girl, AJ, quickly finds herself in a romantic predicament or two. After arriving at the building, she mistakenly knocks on the guys' door. She is welcomed by Josh, who was also her college classmate who ghosted her. She remembers the incident all too well, but Josh has no clue. After settling into her new place, she gets into an argument with someone she describes as a "boomer dad in orthopedic sneakers," while figuring out her commute to the office. The next day at work, she realizes that the boomer in question is none other than her managing director, Bill Gibson (Jay Ellis).

Still of AJ from 'Not Suitable For Work' (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Gwen Capistran)

Josh makes it his mission to evict AJ and Abby from the sublet as he wants to move in there with his girlfriend. However, after a breakup and spending some time with AJ, he changes his mind. Davis, who also works at Fisher Stassen, falls head-over-heels in love with AJ when she accidentally pepper-sprays him. It is safe to say that AJ will soon find herself in a messy situation, but for now, her heart seems to be with Bill. After Davis bails her out of a crisis at work, she invites him for a meal, which turns out to be a big deal for the lovesick character. AJ also extends an invitation to her crush, Bill. Not wanting to seem overzealous, she asks Abby to invite more friends, which, with Josh's help, turns into a full-blown party.

Still of Kel, Josh, and Davis in 'Not Suitable For Work' (Image Source: Hulu)

Ultimately, Bill doesn't come to the gathering. Davis realizes that his best friend and crush had been together in the past, and the shock sends him into the ER. During the chaos, it is revealed why Josh ghosted AJ, and the duo shares a sweet moment on their balconies. On the other hand, Davis decides to change his strategy and become AJ's friend before asking her out, while Bill arrives at her apartment and then walks away, implying that he has feelings for her as well.

Still of Abby in 'Not Suitable For Work' (Image Source: Hulu)

AJ is not the only one with romantic entanglements on the show. Abby also finds herself in a sticky situation with Austin Blanchett. The only catch is that Austin is her boss's client. She is also the subject of Kel's romantic pursuits, and spends more time with him when he unknowingly takes up a Jane Austen assignment on his first day as a substitute teacher. Kel delivers a key piece of information about Antoine, the apartment manager, to Abby, which ultimately saves her and AJ from eviction. He informs her that Antoine often arranges an art show at a nearby theatre that doesn't perform too well. Abby asks Austin to promote Antoine's show on social media, and the crowd gets the property manager off her back. The three episodes also feature professional chaos in the lives of the main characters, as Josh struggles with his privilege at 'The Wes Dryden Show' and Kel drops out of medical school to pursue acting. To know more about the group's shenanigans, tune in to Hulu on June 9 for two brand new episodes.