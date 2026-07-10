Is Dee Valladares joining ‘Big Brother’ Season 28? Inside CBS show’s casting twist

After what Julie Chen Moonves teased during the premiere, a third alum is set to enter the ‘Big Brother’ house during Friday's ‘Unlocked’ episode.

This story contains spoilers from 'Big Brother' Season 28.

With the latest ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 premiere, CBS has already started unveiling the twists and turns for its fan-favorite competition series. Initially, the show revealed the 14 houseguests, including a rocket scientist, a Jumbotron technician, and even a drag queen. As they entered the iconic house, with the theme already mentioned, “Time Trip,” everyone expected surprising houseguests, including former show alums. However, the premiere quickly introduced an unexpected twist. Soon, they saw ‘Big Brother’ Season 26 star Angela Murray arriving, followed by ‘Survivor’ contestant Rick Devens. The next entry turned out to be the most shocking, which was ‘Big Brother’ Season 13 winner Rachel Reilly. However, soon she exited the house.

A still from the latest 'Big Brother' Season 28 promo featuring the show host Julie Chen Moonves (Image Source: YouTube | @Big Brother)

Since then, there have been numerous rumors regarding another ‘Survivor’ star set to enter the competition. The rumors got stronger after ‘Big Brother’ blog Hamster Watch posted a spoiler, which noted that Dee Valladares from ‘Survivor’ has entered the house, and she also won the first Head of Household (HoH). However, it has not yet been featured on the CBS show. Previously, she competed on and won ‘Survivor’ Season 45 and also participated in the show’s Season 50 alongside Rick Devens. According to the rumors, she is expected to replace Rachel Reilly and will be revealed on the show during Friday’s ‘Big Brother: Unlocked’ episode. Not only that, but she will also become the first HoH. If the reports prove accurate, she would begin her game with power. It is because the Head of Household is safe from elimination, and soon, the housemates will be going through their first one.

Rachel Reilly arrived on ‘Big Brother’ Season 27 (Image Source: Instagram | @bigbrothercbs)

However, things might not be so easy for her even after becoming the HoH. If the reports are accurate, becoming the first HoH could also make Dee an early target, as first-week power often attracts attention from other houseguests. If she becomes a target and housemates see her as a strong competitor, with her strategic gameplay skills, then things will get messy and chaotic for her. As of now, three housemates who have won the safety are Chuk Anyanwu, Jason De Puy, and Rome Seymour.

Interestingly, another reason why Dee Valladares joining ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 rumors are picking up might be because of what the host Julie Chen Moonves teased during the premiere. She announced to the housemates that she would choose the third alum to join the house. It will be revealed during the first episode of ‘Big Brother: Unlocked.’ By the end of the episode, she noted that she would enter the game and be transported back to December 2023. The reference has sparked speculation among fans because it coincides with several major CBS reality events, though the show has not explained its significance. If so, the next alum might be from that season. To learn more, fans can stream the latest episode on Friday at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.