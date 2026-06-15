‘FROM’ Season 4 Episode 8 sees the Man in Yellow issue a chilling warning as Boyd prepares for his mission

The latest episode sees Tabitha, Fatima, Boyd, and Jade making tough decisions as they prepare to break the curse once and for all

'FROM' Season 4 Episode 8 sets up a major plot twist that will either send the residents of Fromville towards freedom or deeper into suffering. 'Heavy Is the Head' aired on June 15 on Epix. The sci-fi horror series, created by John Griffin, centers on the residents of Fromville, who are trapped inside the nightmarish town and tormented by nocturnal creatures. They are unable to leave the town until they break the curse, which is potentially tied to the deaths of young children (Anghkooey children) who were killed as part of a human sacrifice. The town's sheriff and mayor, Boyd Stevens, leads the efforts to end the cycle of torment and misery plaguing the town. Locating and giving these bones a proper ritualistic burial is the only way to free their trapped souls and end the town's curse. However, the shape-shifting entity known as The Man in Yellow throws a wrench into their plans by making a shocking revelation to Tabitha, one of the residents, at the end of the episode.

An image of Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima from episode 8 of 'FROM' (Image Source: Instagram | @fromonmgm)

Fatima reveals to Boyd that she was able to establish a telepathic link with the Smiley monster and control his actions to save Kenny from his attacks in Episode 7. However, it came at a cost as she started developing varicose veins all over her stomach. As Dr. Kristi investigates her case at the clinic, she and Mari suggest that it's nothing to worry about, as the psychic link can prove beneficial in their fight against the creatures. But Fatima suspects that her latest symptoms may indicate that she is turning into a monster herself. When Kristi checks her vitals, she discovers that her blood pressure and heart rate are low enough to declare her dead. This hints at some kind of supernatural transformation that may not bode well for her and the town.

An image of Boyd and Jade from the episode (Image Source: Instagram | @fromonmgm)

In Episode 8 of 'FROM,' at Boyd's suggestion, Jade maps out the underground tunnel system where the bones of the dead children are buried, and gives him an overview of all the entry and exit points. Boyd notices that the grave site has only one point of entry/exit and asks Jade to find another exit point as a backup. He fears risking the lives of people participating in this daring mission, aware that they will become prey to the creatures if they don't leave the site in time with the bones. Jade makes a breakthrough when he discovers that the Bottle Tree sits atop the chamber, meaning they can uproot the tree and use it to enter and exit the gravesite. He suggests sending in two teams, one above and one below, so that they can rip out the bottle tree by its roots to escape the chamber if needed.

Boyd, who has been secretly dealing with visions and hand tremors, becomes increasingly worried about leading the mission, which will put the lives of several people in his hands. He sees a vision in which Kenny, Ellis, Jade, Tabitha, and Donna are all dead, with him being the supposed culprit. He is also confronted with Father Khatri's ghost, who warns him that his attempts to prevent casualties are futile and that he should accept that people will die during the mission.

Robert Joy seen as Henry Kavanaugh in 'FROM' Season 4 Episode 8 (Image Source: Instagram | @fromonmgm)

Victor Kavanaugh, the lone survivor of the town's last massacre, begins preparing Tabitha's son, Ethan, whom he believes will be the sole survivor in this cycle of massacres. To prepare him for a similar fate, Victor recounts how he survived alone and gives him guidance about food sources and other things. Meanwhile, his father, Henry, hallucinates being in a care facility with Victor and his grandson, Sebastian, with his mind alternating between the care facility and the Township. The Man in Yellow, disguised as a nurse, appears to Henry at the care facility and nudges him to sever his link to the Township by killing Victor, convincing him that the version of Victor in the Township is not real. But in reality, the Township is real, and the care facility is a fictional place, meaning that if Henry buys into the lie, he will end up killing his son, who is the lone survivor of the town's last massacre and who may hold the key to ending the repeated cycle of violence once and for all.

An image of Scott McCord as Victor in the latest episode of 'FROM' (Image Source: Instagram | @fromonmgm)

At the end of Episode 8, The Man in Yellow lures Tabitha to the RV by using her dead son, Thomas, as a pretext. He informs Tabitha that he doesn't intend to kill her yet, as he wants to see how far she and the rest of the group get to breaking the curse. He warns her that no one has ever come close to digging up the bones and that their plan can have two vastly different outcomes. It could either set them free or unleash something far more evil than they are prepared to face. Is he simply manipulating her and bluffing to dissuade her from carrying out the plan, or is he warning her about a threat that's far more powerful?