MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘FROM’ Season 4 Episode 8 sees the Man in Yellow issue a chilling warning as Boyd prepares for his mission

The latest episode sees Tabitha, Fatima, Boyd, and Jade making tough decisions as they prepare to break the curse once and for all
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 17 HOURS AGO
An image of Boyd and Jade from the episode (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @fromonmgm)
An image of Boyd and Jade from the episode (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @fromonmgm)

'FROM' Season 4 Episode 8 sets up a major plot twist that will either send the residents of Fromville towards freedom or deeper into suffering. 'Heavy Is the Head' aired on June 15 on Epix. The sci-fi horror series, created by John Griffin, centers on the residents of Fromville, who are trapped inside the nightmarish town and tormented by nocturnal creatures. They are unable to leave the town until they break the curse, which is potentially tied to the deaths of young children (Anghkooey children) who were killed as part of a human sacrifice. The town's sheriff and mayor, Boyd Stevens, leads the efforts to end the cycle of torment and misery plaguing the town. Locating and giving these bones a proper ritualistic burial is the only way to free their trapped souls and end the town's curse. However, the shape-shifting entity known as The Man in Yellow throws a wrench into their plans by making a shocking revelation to Tabitha, one of the residents, at the end of the episode. 

An image of Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima from episode 8 of 'FROM' (Image Source: Instagram | @fromonmgm)
An image of Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima from episode 8 of 'FROM' (Image Source: Instagram | @fromonmgm)

Fatima reveals to Boyd that she was able to establish a telepathic link with the Smiley monster and control his actions to save Kenny from his attacks in Episode 7. However, it came at a cost as she started developing varicose veins all over her stomach. As Dr. Kristi investigates her case at the clinic, she and Mari suggest that it's nothing to worry about, as the psychic link can prove beneficial in their fight against the creatures. But Fatima suspects that her latest symptoms may indicate that she is turning into a monster herself. When Kristi checks her vitals, she discovers that her blood pressure and heart rate are low enough to declare her dead. This hints at some kind of supernatural transformation that may not bode well for her and the town. 

An image of Boyd and Jade from the episode (Image Source: Instagram | @fromonmgm)
An image of Boyd and Jade from the episode (Image Source: Instagram | @fromonmgm)

In Episode 8 of 'FROM,' at Boyd's suggestion, Jade maps out the underground tunnel system where the bones of the dead children are buried, and gives him an overview of all the entry and exit points. Boyd notices that the grave site has only one point of entry/exit and asks Jade to find another exit point as a backup. He fears risking the lives of people participating in this daring mission, aware that they will become prey to the creatures if they don't leave the site in time with the bones. Jade makes a breakthrough when he discovers that the Bottle Tree sits atop the chamber, meaning they can uproot the tree and use it to enter and exit the gravesite. He suggests sending in two teams, one above and one below, so that they can rip out the bottle tree by its roots to escape the chamber if needed.

Boyd, who has been secretly dealing with visions and hand tremors, becomes increasingly worried about leading the mission, which will put the lives of several people in his hands. He sees a vision in which Kenny, Ellis, Jade, Tabitha, and Donna are all dead, with him being the supposed culprit. He is also confronted with Father Khatri's ghost, who warns him that his attempts to prevent casualties are futile and that he should accept that people will die during the mission. 

Robert Joy seen as Henry Kavanaugh in 'FROM' Season 4 Episode 8 (Image Source: Instagram | @fromonmgm)
Robert Joy seen as Henry Kavanaugh in 'FROM' Season 4 Episode 8 (Image Source: Instagram | @fromonmgm)

Victor Kavanaugh, the lone survivor of the town's last massacre, begins preparing Tabitha's son, Ethan, whom he believes will be the sole survivor in this cycle of massacres. To prepare him for a similar fate, Victor recounts how he survived alone and gives him guidance about food sources and other things. Meanwhile, his father, Henry, hallucinates being in a care facility with Victor and his grandson, Sebastian, with his mind alternating between the care facility and the Township. The Man in Yellow, disguised as a nurse, appears to Henry at the care facility and nudges him to sever his link to the Township by killing Victor, convincing him that the version of Victor in the Township is not real. But in reality, the Township is real, and the care facility is a fictional place, meaning that if Henry buys into the lie, he will end up killing his son, who is the lone survivor of the town's last massacre and who may hold the key to ending the repeated cycle of violence once and for all.        

An image of Scott McCord as Victor in the latest episode of 'FROM' (Image Source: Instagram | @fromonmgm)
An image of Scott McCord as Victor in the latest episode of 'FROM' (Image Source: Instagram | @fromonmgm)

At the end of Episode 8, The Man in Yellow lures Tabitha to the RV by using her dead son, Thomas, as a pretext. He informs Tabitha that he doesn't intend to kill her yet, as he wants to see how far she and the rest of the group get to breaking the curse. He warns her that no one has ever come close to digging up the bones and that their plan can have two vastly different outcomes. It could either set them free or unleash something far more evil than they are prepared to face. Is he simply manipulating her and bluffing to dissuade her from carrying out the plan, or is he warning her about a threat that's far more powerful?

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Zach Braff reveals ‘Scrubs’ Season 2 has fixed one major complaint fans had: ‘We're booking a…’
TV

Zach Braff reveals ‘Scrubs’ Season 2 has fixed one major complaint fans had: ‘We're booking a…’

'Scrubs' star Zach Braff teases a bigger and better Season 2, hinting at exciting surprises in the reboot's future.
8 hours ago
DC Studios boss reveals exciting update on two major DCU projects, including new 'Superman' spinoff
SUPERGIRL (2015)

DC Studios boss reveals exciting update on two major DCU projects, including new 'Superman' spinoff

DCU's upcoming major theatrical release includes 'Supergirl' featuring Milly Alcock in the leading role of Kara Zor-El.
11 hours ago
Is ‘X-Men’ getting a reboot? Marvel Television boss shares exciting update as 'X-Men '97' franchise expands
X-MEN '97 (2024)

Is ‘X-Men’ getting a reboot? Marvel Television boss shares exciting update as 'X-Men '97' franchise expands

Marvel Studios has already launched an animated series and a reboot movie as part of its plans to add the X-Men characters into its fold.
12 hours ago
Will Kayla Vance return in ‘NCIS’ Season 24? Showrunner finally gives an update: 'On my checklist...'
NCIS

Will Kayla Vance return in ‘NCIS’ Season 24? Showrunner finally gives an update: 'On my checklist...'

The ‘NCIS’ show runner reflected on an initial idea behind NCIS director Leon Vance’s return and how it was connected to Naomi Grace’s Kayla Vance.
13 hours ago
‘Pluribus’ creator Vince Gilligan shares update about Season 2: ‘We’re about a little past’
TV

‘Pluribus’ creator Vince Gilligan shares update about Season 2: ‘We’re about a little past’

The sci-fi drama explores the theme of individuality vs unity, as the protagonist Carol Sturka fights for her independence against a collective hive-mind called ‘The Others.’
14 hours ago
Did Netflix cancel ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’? Fact-checking as Netflix quietly cancels 9 TV shows
THE LINCOLN LAWYER

Did Netflix cancel ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’? Fact-checking as Netflix quietly cancels 9 TV shows

The hit legal drama premiered in 2022 and quickly became one of Netflix’s biggest and most consistent hits.
15 hours ago
Has Taylor Parker’s execution date been set? What we know about Netflix’s ‘Maternal Instinct’ killer on death row
TV

Has Taylor Parker’s execution date been set? What we know about Netflix’s ‘Maternal Instinct’ killer on death row

Taylor Parker shocked the world when she did the unthinkable in 2020 to maintain her facade in front of her boyfriend.
15 hours ago
Who did Lestat turn into a vampire? 'Vampire Lestat' Episode 2 reveals major turning point as past resurfaces
TV

Who did Lestat turn into a vampire? 'Vampire Lestat' Episode 2 reveals major turning point as past resurfaces

The latest episode of 'The Vampire Lestat' highlights Lestat's past and his deep bond with his mother
21 hours ago
Will ‘Among Us’ return for Season 2? Creator already has an unusual idea for the iconic game’s future
TV

Will ‘Among Us’ return for Season 2? Creator already has an unusual idea for the iconic game’s future

‘Among Us’ fans are already asking for Season 2, and the show’s creator has hinted at a fresh direction that could change everything.
2 days ago
Who died in 10 Petal Ranch? ‘Dutton Ranch’ Episode 6 kills off another character in jaw-dropping twist
TV

Who died in 10 Petal Ranch? ‘Dutton Ranch’ Episode 6 kills off another character in jaw-dropping twist

Rip unveils the culprit behind the dead body he found on his ranch, while Beth deals with some very interesting queries from Beulah.
2 days ago