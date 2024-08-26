Tears and tricks: 'Big Brother' Season 26 star Angela Murray manipulates her way out of eviction block

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Big Brother' Season 26 houseguest Angela Murray has a talent for manipulating people with tears. During the latest episode, T'Kor Clottey won the Head of House and will run the house this week and Angela was afraid that she would be nominated on the eviction block.

HOH T'Kor has been in a series of alliances but not with Angela. T'Kor tried to save her group members and wanted to evict the houseguest out of her alliance. Angela was concerned and visited the HOH room and broke down in tears confessing that she felt like she was going home this week.

Angela seemingly convinced T'Kor not to put her on eviction block and the HOH assured her that she was safe. Angela's tears definitely worked on T'Kor as she nominated Makensy Manbeck, Cam Sullivan Brown and Tucker Des Lauriers for eviction.

'Big Brother' Season 26 star Angela Murray confessed her fear of eviction

'Big Brother' Season 26 star Angela Murray breaks down over charcuterie

'Big Brother' Season 26 star Angela Murray recently had a dramatic meltdown over charcuterie. Angela received a food basket of meat and cheese and Brooklyn Rivera along with other houseguests at it without her permission. Angela dramatically broke down in tears and complained about Brooklyn eating her meat and cheese.

However, Angela didn't leave Brooklyn even after her eviction and slammed her for eating charcuterie. Angela told Brooklyn, "You shouldn't have eaten my charcuterie board stuff!"

'Big Brother' Season 26 star Angela Murray had a dramatic meltdown

Who will be evicted during 'Big Brother' Season 26 week 6?

'Big Brother' Season 26 houseguest Tucker Des Lauriers has recently volunteered to be HOH T'Kor Clottey's pawn but he seemed to be more like a target. Tucker has been one of the strongest players and it would make the game much easier if T'Kor got rid of Tucker.

Tucker also has multiple enemies in the house and would also face eviction if he failed to win the Veto and AI Arena rounds. However, Makensy Manbeck is also a great player and could defeat Tucker in the upcoming challenges leading to his eviction. Additionally, during her nomination speech, T'Kor avoided revealing her target and just hoped that the nominated houseguests would do their best to take themselves off the block and save from eviction.

'Big Brother' Season 26 HOH T'Kor Clottey avoided revealing her target

Catch stirring drama in new episodes of 'Big Brother' Season 26 on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 pm ET and on Sundays at 9 pm ET on CBS. The new episodes will also be available to stream on Paramount+.