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Who is Salina EsTitties? Meet the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star joining ‘Big Brother’ Season 28

Jason De Puy, aka Salina EsTitties, shares excitement about being on the CBS show and also opens up about his strategy going into the ‘Big Brother’ house.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 9 HOURS AGO
A still of Jason De Puy as himself, as well as Salina EsTitties (Cover Image Source: Instagram | (L) @bigbrothercbs; (R) @estitties)
A still of Jason De Puy as himself, as well as Salina EsTitties (Cover Image Source: Instagram | (L) @bigbrothercbs; (R) @estitties)

CBS has finally revealed the upcoming ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 cast members and announced 14 housemates entering the show. One of the cast members is ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star Jason De Puy, who goes by the stage name Salina EsTitties. The show host, Julie Chen Moonves, unveiled the 14 new housemates, who will live under 24/7 surveillance and have a chance to win the grand cash prize of $750,000. The drag queen is not the only familiar face on the show, as CBS has noted that “additional surprise houseguests will be revealed on air.” De Puy has been popular as Salina EsTitties and has competed in Season 15 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ as well as ‘Drag Race All-Stars’ Season 11.

A still from the latest 'Big Brother' Season 28 promo featuring the show host Julie Chen Moonves (Image Source: YouTube | @Big Brother)
A still from the latest 'Big Brother' Season 28 promo featuring the show host Julie Chen Moonves (Image Source: YouTube | @Big Brother)

Jason has also released several songs under the name Salina EsTitties. This includes a single, “Pek Pek”, in 2026. He was also featured on Ariana Grande’s older brother Frankie Grande’s “My Guy.” Jason, the 35-year-old drag queen, hails from San Francisco and currently resides in Los Angeles, California. He also shared a video announcing his participation as a housemate on the CBS show. Jason noted that he has been a “low-key a superfan” of the show. He said that it felt “crazy” to be on the show. Further, he shared, “I’ve been watching since season 16, so I’ve been around,” as per Billboard. He also shared his strategy going into the competition show: “I’m gonna say that I’m a professional drag queen, and I’m going to read the room to see if anyone clocks my tea. If they clock me, I’m just going to be like, ‘Yeah, I was on Drag Race.'”

(L-R) Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Salina EsTitties, Michelle Visage, and Luxx Noir London accept the Outstanding Reality Competition Program Award for
(L-R) Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Salina EsTitties, Michelle Visage, and Luxx Noir London accept the Outstanding Reality Competition Program Award for "RuPaul’s Drag Race" with Meredith Marks onstage. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter)

Further in his introductory video, Jason talked about how he will be moving forward and “blindsiding” fellow housemates: “The perfect blindside’s gonna get them, and they’re gonna be so gagged, but baby, at that point it’ll be so late. Sorry, goodbye.” Along with Jason, additional familiar faces include ‘Survivor’ Season 25’s Cirie Fields, ‘Big Brother’ Season 27 winner Rachel Reilly, another ‘Survivor’ Season 26 star Angela Murray, and more.

Apart from that, housemates who will enter the show are: Ashley Trail (Bartender), Barrett Pfeiffer (Jumbotron Engineer), Chuk Anyanwu (Supply Chain Analyst), Drew Campbell (Surgical Dental Assistant), Haley Thogmartin (Telemedicine Executive), Kamuela ‘Kamu’ Kirk (MMA Fighter), LaTrice Verrett (Boutique Salesperson), Lyric Medeiros (Attorney), Mallory Aurichio (Rocket Scientist), Melody Morris (Corporate Game Show Host), and more. The cast members will be “stepping into a summer where nothing is as it seems, where every twist rewrites the rules, and where time becomes the ultimate twist.” CBS will premiere ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 on July 9, with a 90-minute episode at 8 pm ET, followed by 24/7 live feeds from the next day on Paramount+, Pluto, and YouTube.

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