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‘NCIS: New York’ gets first major casting update ahead of CBS spin-off series debut

‘Flashdance’ star has joined the highly anticipated CBS spin-off series for its debut season.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
A still of Lala and Gibbs from 'NCIS: Origins' (Cover Image Source: CBS | NCIS: Origins)
A still of Lala and Gibbs from 'NCIS: Origins' (Cover Image Source: CBS | NCIS: Origins)

The CBS’ upcoming spin-off series ‘NCIS: New York’ has got another promising update as ‘The L Word’ star Jennifer Beals has now joined the cast. She will be seen joining already confirmed leads Scott Caan and LL Cool J. The hit drama franchise has been a fan favorite, and viewers are eagerly waiting for the show’s premiere. Before Jennifer, the franchise had confirmed a few cast members, including Jacqueline Byers (from ‘Salvation’), Shane Harper (from ‘Power Book IV: Force’), and David Druid (from ‘13 Reasons Why’). The three will be appearing as series regulars. The crime drama is expected to be released on CBS’s fall schedule. It will be part of the NCIS’ Tuesday lineup, which fans can stream on the platform, followed by streaming on Paramount+ the next day. 

A screengrab of LL Cool J taken from 'NCIS: Los Angeles' clip (Image Source: YouTube | @ncisla)
A screengrab of LL Cool J taken from 'NCIS: Los Angeles' clip (Image Source: YouTube | @ncisla)

LL Cool J will be seen reprising his ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ role as special agent Sam Hanna. The storyline for his character revolves around his return to his hometown, New York City, and joining the NCIS field office. He will pair up with Nick Schaeffer (played by Scott Caan), a rogue agent, and will be seen leading a new team and completing high-stakes missions. Fans will get to witness the franchise’s iconic dangerous missions carried out by the leads. The newly joined cast member, Jennifer Beals, will be taking over the female lead role and play Sam and Nick’s boss, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robyn Wells. As the director of the NCIS New York field office, she will lead the team while overseeing missions and more. Also, she shared a post via Instagram on July 8, where she wrote, “Pinching myself! My heart is filled with so much GRATITUDE.”

An image of Jennifer Beals with director Guillermo del Toro (Image Source: Instagram | @thejenniferbeals)
Jennifer Beals (Image Source: Instagram | @thejenniferbeals)

Jennifer’s notable works include ‘Flashdance’, ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’, ‘Devil in a Blue Dress’, ‘The Book of Boba Fett’, among others. She will also be seen reprising her role in Disney+’s ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 3. She is being repped by CAA, Constellation Media Group, and Felker McGinnis & Ryan. Previously confirmed cast members, Jacqueline Byers, David Druid, and Shane Harper, will be part of Sam and Nick’s team. Byers will play special agent Addison “Addy” Ross, a rock-solid and resourceful agent, eager to prove herself. Her role on ‘Salvation’ as a series regular has earned her much praise. Her additional works include AMC’s ‘Dark Winds’, Showtime’s ‘Roadies’, ‘Forbidden Fruits’, and ‘Shadow of God.’

(R) Still of Sam Hanna in the 'NCIS' franchise (L) Promo for 'NCIS: New York' (Cover Image Source: (R) CBS (L) Instagram | @ncisverse)
(R) Still of Sam Hanna in the 'NCIS' franchise (L) Promo for 'NCIS: New York' (Cover Image Source: (R) CBS (L) Instagram | @ncisverse)

Druid will be seen as a tech specialist, Sean Sullivan, a humorous, brilliant, yet resistant to authority. His previous works include Netflix’s ‘13 Reasons Why,’ where he played Tyler Down. Harper will be taking over NCIS Special Agent Wyatt Hill, a fearless, skilled, and sharp agent who is a hopeless romantic. He has also played notable roles in ‘A Teacher’, ‘Hightown’, ‘Happyland’, and more. Byron Balasco will be serving as the showrunner. The team of executive producers includes Balasco, Adam Davidson, Joe Wilson, Kyle Harimoto, LL Cool J, R. Scott Gemmill, and more. For the upcoming series, CBS Studios serves as the producer, and it will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. 

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