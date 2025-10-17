‘DWTS’ Season 34 ‘Wicked Night’ songs revealed and it's pure broadway magic

'Dancing With the Stars' will feature Wicked Night, airing on Tuesday, October 21

With heartwarming performances and no eviction, the Dedication Night on 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 is not only grabbing major headlines but also love from the fans. As the competition enters into Week 6, the pressure on the celebrity contestants is also mounting high. Now, in a recent update, the songs & dances for the upcoming theme, Wicked night has been revealed. Not only that, the highly anticipated episode will also feature surprise guests along with an exclusive clip from the movie, 'Wicked: For Good.'

(L-R) A still of Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli from Instagram (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 will mesmerize audiences with its highly anticipated Wicked Night, airing on Tuesday, October 21. Following the emotional Dedication Night, all ten remaining celebrity couples will return to the ballroom for another round of magical performances. According to an ABC press release, Wicked Night will not only feature dazzling dance routines inspired by the Wicked universe but will also debut a never-before-seen clip from the upcoming film 'Wicked: For Good,' ahead of its theatrical release on Friday, November 21.

To make the night even more special, stars of the film, Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba), Ariana Grande (Glinda), Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero), and Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible), will appear through exclusive video messages to cheer on the contestants and celebrate the beloved musical's legacy. Adding to the excitement, Jon M. Chu, director of 'Wicked' and its sequel 'Wicked: For Good,' will join Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli as a special guest judge.

On 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34's Wicked Night, viewer votes and judges' scores from both Dedication Night and Wicked Night will determine the next elimination. The themed episode will feature performances set to songs from 'Wicked' and 'Wicked: For Good,' including 'Defying Gravity' and 'For Good.' Some of the favorites include Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold's contemporary to 'The Wizard and I,' Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy's Jazz to 'What Is This Feeling?,' and Robert Irwin and Witney Carson's Jazz to 'Dancing Through Life,' as per Screen Rant.

The night will also feature enchanting performances, including Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas' quickstep to 'Popular,' Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach's rumba to 'I'm Not That Girl,' and Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten's contemporary to 'Defying Gravity.' Other notable performances include Jen Affleck's Foxtrot to 'As Long as You're Mine' and Jordan Chiles' Rumba to 'For Good.' The magical theme promises a spellbinding celebration that will thrill fans and build anticipation for the upcoming sequel.