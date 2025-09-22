‘DWTS’ Season 34 contestants deliver perfect ‘Parent Trap’ tribute with stunning twist that had us all gasping

Elaine Hendrix and pro partner Alan Bersten’s cha-cha-cha was set to Kesha’s ‘Woman’

Fans of 'The Parent Trap' were in for a sweet surprise during the grand premiere of 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34. In the episode that aired on September 16, Elaine Hendrix, well-known for her role as Meredith Blake in the 1998 adaptation of Erich Kästner’s 1949 German children’s novel, and her pro partner Alan Bersten paid a beautiful tribute to the film with their cha-cha-cha routine set to Kesha’s 'Woman'. Their performance kicked off with an epic close-up shot of Hendrix rocking a large black hat over her face and slowly lifting her head to look directly into the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

For those who missed it, Hendrix's opening shot was a homage to a memorable moment in 'The Parent Trap', where her character, Blake, donned a similar hat by the pool while being introduced to Lindsay Lohan's Hallie Parker, the daughter of Nick Parker (played by Dennis Quaid). After their performance, judge Derek Hough told Hendrix, "You are amazing!" He also noted that Hendrix had a "Broadway quality" to her dancing, while offering some advice: "Finish your movements off." Hough wrapped up his comments by applauding her "journey for reclaiming dance."

When Bruno Tonioli was asked to share his thoughts on Hendrix and Bersten's performance, he described it as "sexy but classy." He then echoed Hough's comments, noting that Hendrix needed to complete her dance movements. Tonioli wrapped up his feedback by saying, "Great performance, great potential!" Eventually, Hendrix and Bersten received a combined score of 12 out of 20 points.

In a recent interview with US Weekly, Bersten revealed the reason behind their routine’s homage to Hendrix's iconic character, Meredith Blake, on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34. "Elaine has such an incredible acting career, but Meredith Blake is such an iconic character, we had to pay homage to it. So many kids have grown up with [The] Parent Trap. So many people are watching it now and discovering it now for the first time and realizing how great it is. I really wanted to showcase Elaine as Meredith Blake, but also as Elaine," Bersten told the media outlet.

In the same interview, Hendrix also gushed over her partner Bersten, and her 'The Parent Trap' costar and real-life best friend Lisa Ann Wilson, who was cheering for her from the audience. "Alan is my show security blanket, while Lisa is my life security blanket. She pushed her production to be here. I was like, ‘Girl, don’t ruffle any feathers. If you miss it, it’s fine.’ But no, of course, she made it happen. She’s my ride or die, and I love her," Hendrix shared.

Later on, Hendrix also shed light on the possibility of reprising her role as Blake if such an opportunity arises in the future. As 'The Parent Trap' gets closer to approaching its milestone 30th anniversary, Hendrix mentioned that “there’s a lot of talk” about a sequel or a reboot of the beloved film. Hendrix continued, “It’s above my pay grade. All I know is that we’re all ready. We would all do it, absolutely. I love it. I have the millennials to thank for #justiceformeredithblake."