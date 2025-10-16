Jordan Chiles calls out ‘DWTS’, says she's ’pissed’ off over Dedication Night twist: ‘We're in elimination…’

Competition is piping hot in 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34. Following the jaw-dropping elimination of Hilaria Baldwin in Week 3, the celebrity contestants have been leveling up their dance game, and it paid off fairly on Dedication Night. Thanks to their heartfelt performances on the special episode, no one got eliminated. However, the decision was not welcomed by many, including Jordan Chiles. The Olympic gold-medalist who has been paired with Ezra Sosa in 'DWTS' Season 34 called the decision "the most devastating thing ever."

Following the emotional performances on Tuesday, October 14, Chiles told Us Weekly that the no-elimination twist was "the most devastating thing ever." She explained, "I think this was the first time I was like, 'We're in elimination and what is happening?' Only because we rehearsed it. We rehearsed everything going on." Chiles added that the mood in the ballroom changed after everyone learned the cast was safe. "I think everybody, not even just us, but everybody’s moods were just like, 'Are you serious right now?'" she said, admitting, "I was pissed, personally."

Chiles' dance partner, Sosa, too, said the surprise twist didn't feel fair. "You can't play these mind games with us. That's not right. It's almost worse. You're going to line us up? No, girl. No. Send someone home. Just do it. Come on." Notably, Chiles dedicated her Viennese waltz to her father, Timothy, dancing John Mayer's Grammy-winning track 'Daughters'.

For Chiles, including her dad in the tribute was a "no-brainer," as he has supported her "through thick and thin." "Ever since I was little, I was like, 'One day, I'm going to have a daddy-daughter dance. That's going to be out of this world.' Now, for it to be on Dancing With the Stars, that's even crazier," she said, and added jokingly, "Whenever I get married, our daddy-daughter dance is going to be epic because we could do a waltz, if we wanted to."

Although Chiles and Sosa ended the night near the top of the leaderboard, she said the scores didn't matter as much. "It was really about just the feelings that everybody was feeling inside of the ballroom, the judges [and] ourselves, because that's what dedication is all about, right?" Chiles explained. "You take that one person that you truly love and connect with and you make sure they have the most fun that you have at the same time, so it was really just about the love and joy that we all gave each other," she added.

Praising Chiles' performance, Carrie Ann Inaba said, "The reverence I just witnessed was profound," adding that she is "blossoming into something spectacular," as per Gold Derby. Derek Hough shared that the performance made him excited "to have that moment with my own child." Kym Herjevic noted it was risky for Chiles's father to dance so much, but it "paid off," and she has the potential to "go all the way to the end." Bruno Tonioli praised her, saying, "What she's done from the beginning of the competition has been brilliant." Each of the judges gave the couple a score of 8, taking their total of 32 out of 40.