Danielle Fishel’s ‘DWTS’ Dedication Night tribute to Mr. Feeny came with an emotional surprise—and we loved it

Danielle Fishel’s ‘DWTS’ performance took fans back to the ’90s, and her heartfelt tribute to Mr. Feeny came with a twist no one expected

It was a night filled with nostalgia and emotion on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ as ‘Boy Meets World’ alum Danielle Fishel took the stage to honor one of the most beloved mentors in TV history: Mr. Feeny himself. On the October 14 episode, the 44-year-old actress dedicated her performance to William Daniels, the 98-year-old legend. He portrayed the wise and unforgettable teacher George Feeny on the iconic 1990s sitcom. Fishel, who played Topanga Lawrence, shared a deeply personal connection to Daniels that began when she joined the show at the age of 12.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

For Dedication Night, Fishel and her pro partner, Pasha Pashkov, delivered a lively jive set to the ‘Boy Meets World’ theme song, performed by Twenty Cent Crush featuring Phil Rosenthal, as per People. But before the routine even began, viewers were treated to a moment that perfectly captured the emotional bond between Fishel and her longtime mentor. Ahead of her dance, Fishel reflected on Daniels’ influence both on and off the screen. She recalled how the Emmy-winning actor treated her like a true professional from day one, even when she was just a child learning the ropes of the entertainment industry.

She also reminisced about filming the show’s powerful series finale in 2000, where her character, Topanga, tearfully told Mr. Feeny she would never forget him. Fishel revealed that the words she spoke in that scene mirrored her real-life emotions toward Daniels, adding that they managed to capture that memorable goodbye in a single take. As the dance began, fans were treated to a touching surprise: William Daniels appeared onstage, standing behind a desk and chalkboard, instantly transporting everyone back to the fictional John Adams High School.

When Fishel and Pashkov finished their jive, they ran back to the set, where Daniels was waiting with a proud smile. The emotional reunion ended with a warm embrace that left many in the audience and at home in awe. Daniels wasn’t alone for the occasion. According to Page Six, he was joined by his wife and longtime collaborator, Bonnie Bartlett, as well as a host of ‘Boy Meets World’ alumni who came to cheer Fishel on. Among them were Will Friedle (Eric Matthews), William Russ (Alan Matthews), Betsy Randle (Amy Matthews), Matthew Lawrence (Jack Hunter), Alex Désert (Mr. Williams), and Trina McGee (Angela Moore).