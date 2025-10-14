Dylan Efron to bring a special family member on ‘DWTS’ Dedication Night—and it’s guaranteed to be cute

Dylan and his professional partner Daniella Karagach will be seen dancing to 'Rewrite The Stars' by Zac Efron and Zendaya

Dylan Efron will be joined by a special guest on 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34. The 'Traitors' winner recently revealed that his 5-year-old sister, Olivia, will be appearing on the fan-favorite dance competition for his upcoming Dedication Night performance, where every contestant will honor a loved one. Dylan's forthcoming 'DWTS' performance will be dedicated to his little sister. In the upcoming episode of 'DWTS' Season 34, which is set to air on October 14, Dylan and his professional partner Daniella Karagach will be seen dancing to 'Rewrite The Stars' by Zac Efron and Zendaya.

On October 13, Dylan took to his Instagram page and shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from dance rehearsals featuring him, Olivia, and his pro partner Karagach. "Please welcome the newest member of Team DaDy, my lil sister Olivia. She’s quickly become 2nd best dancer on the team and by far the cutest. Team DaDy-O #DWTS," the 33-year-old reality star captioned his Instagram post.

As soon as Dylan's post dropped, fans bombarded the comments section with heartfelt messages. One social media user gushed over Olivia and wrote, "She has the most angelic little face oh my gosh !!!!! Sweet." A second user penned, "As a fellow age gap sibling I am so excited to see this dance!! She is adorable and I already know I’m going to be sobbing🥹❤️." Another netizen commented, "So excited for this one!!!! She is going to be amazing!!" A 'DWTS' fan echoed the same sentiment by writing, "Omg!! The tears are already going to be flowing. So cute! ❤️."

Along with Zac, Dylan also shares a close bond with his younger half-siblings, Olivia and Henry, from his father's second marriage. While appearing on a March 2025 episode of the 'Not Skinny But Not Fat' podcast, Dylan revealed that he lives a three-hour drive away from his younger siblings, and he tries to see them as much as he can. “I see them more, so I like to take that crown [of being the favorite] probably. But everybody loves Zac,” Dylan said on the episode, as per Swoon.

Later in the episode, Dylan compared his younger half-siblings, Olivia and Henry, to himself and his elder brother Zac. “Henry is me. He is me to a T. Like, not as smart as Olivia. It’s literally watching me and Zac grow up. Olivia’s outgoing, so smart, and that was Zac. Henry is me to a T, like he just runs around, falls, gets up. He hits his head and will have a huge mark, and he just laughs,” Dylan shared. Tune in to 'DWTS' on Tuesday to catch the adorable dance performance of the Efron siblings.