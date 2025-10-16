After ‘useless’ feedback, calls grow to fire all ‘DWTS’ judges and bring back a fan-favorite pro

Following Dedication Night, where the ‘DWTS’ couples honored loved ones, viewers were left outraged by the judges’ harsh comments

'Dancing With The Stars' fans were delighted when two-time Mirrorball champion Kym Herjavec joined the judges’ panel during Season 34's Dedication Night. Her warm and insightful critiques of the contestants won over viewers as she joined Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough in the latest episode of 'DWTS' Season 34. On Dedication Night, the ten couples took to the ballroom to honor a loved one who has played a significant role in their lives; all the pairs delivered emotional and heartfelt performances. And fans were furious over the judges, asking for them to be fired for their "useless" feedback. Instead, they want Kym Herjavec to take over judging responsibilities permanently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

After the episode aired on October 14, many fans took to social media to praise Herjavec. Sharing a picture of the former 'DWTS' pro, a Reddit user shared, “Make her a permanent feature.” Many others echoed the same sentiment. “She was truly the best guest judge we’ve had in a while. Constructive criticism, but nicely worded, plus she knows what she’s talking about, because she’s in the pros’ shoes,” a fan wrote. At the same time, another commented, “I loved how she made Darek get up and help her show the contestants exactly what she was talking about. I also appreciated the pen trick. It was an actual method that someone could apply to improve their dances.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kym Johnson-Herjavec (@kymherjavec5678)

Meanwhile, the three permanent judges—Inaba, Hough, and Tonioli—are facing severe criticism from 'DWTS' fans. Among them, Inaba is facing the brunt of the fans' frustration. Comparing Inaba's criticisms on the show to Herjavac's, one social media user wrote, "Much more helpful that CA’s useless comments of 'you’re doing something weird with your arm! Work on it!'" Agreeing with the statement, another fan stated, "Kim was awesome! She gave constructive criticism but also valuable tips to actually help them improve. I’d love to see her on permanently. CA, on the other hand, plays favorite,s and she gave off negative vibes tonight that I think even Derek mentioned." A third fan commented, "Kym being there tonight, with her excellent feedback and critiques, shows how badly we need an overhaul at the judges table. Like all 3 of them need to go. I had high hopes for Derek but he's not any better than CAI or Bruno anymore (sometimes he's worse)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

For the unversed, Kym first joined 'Dancing With The Stars' during Season 3, where she was paired up with talk show icon, Jerry Springer; the duo finished in fifth place. Later, Kym went on to lift the prestigious mirrorball trophy twice. At first, she won the ABC competition series with Donny Osmond during Season 9 and then lifted the trophy for a second time during Season 12.

Eventually, Kym bid adieu to the dance show in 2017 after getting married to her 'DWTS' Season 20 partner, Robert Herjavec. During a March 2024 interview with People magazine, she said, "I’ve got so much to thank ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for. I ended up meeting my husband on the show. So, thank you! But it felt like the right time to step away.” When Herjevac was asked if she would consider getting back to the show, she responded, “You know what, never say never!"