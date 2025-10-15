‘DWTS’ turns emotional as contestant reveals he’s expecting first child after heartfelt tribute to husband

Scott Hoying captures hearts with a heartfelt performance on 'DWTS,' dedicating his dance to his husband, Mark Manio

Scott Hoying has happy news to share! The Grammy Award winner has been grabbing major headlines for his groovy performance on 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34. However, it wasn't just his dance moves that were winning hearts in the latest episode but also a surprising announcement. Turns out, Hoying is all set to enter into a new chapter of his life, and to mark the celebration, he dedicated his performance to husband Mark Manio.

A still of Scott Hoying and Mark Manio (Image Source: Instagram | @markmanio)

The 34-year-old Pentatonix singer announced during his 'Dancing With the Stars' rehearsal package on Tuesday, October 14, that he is expecting a child with husband Manio, as their surrogate is pregnant. During Dedication Night, Hoying dedicated his dance to Manio, and at the end of his pre-dance package with partner Rylee Arnold, they revealed the exciting news, as per Just Jared. After the sweet announcement, Hoying performed a foxtrot to his own song 'Parallel,' written about his romance with Manio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

Judges also expressed their opinions on Hoying's performance, as Carrie Ann Inaba said, "It felt disjointed to me," noting there were moments in proper hold and frame and moments where it would collapse, and suggested he should watch his partner more to mirror her movements. Derek Hough commented, "What a beautiful way to dedicate this to the love in your life," and praised Hoying's effort and commitment to hold and posture. Guest Judge Kym Herjavec added, "I could really see improvement. Your frame was great," but noted he needed better glide and head position.

Bruno Tonioli said, "Your lines are getting better," though he pointed out that Hoying tends to lean forward, affecting posture, as per Gold Derby. Hoying scored 30 out of 40, with Inaba giving 7, Hough 8, Johnson 7, and Tonioli 8. Notably, Dedication Night on 'Dancing With the Stars' was filled with emotion as each celebrity performed a special tribute dance honoring someone important in their life, including parents, siblings, former co-stars, romantic partners, and children. The night featured 10 heartfelt routines, and to make it even more special, no one was eliminated at the end of the episode, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Former professional dancer Herjavec returned to the ballroom as the season's first official guest judge. By the end of Week 5 of 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34, the cast had narrowed, following Hilaria Baldwin's elimination the previous week, leaving 10 remaining couples who all advanced to Week 6. The remaining celebrities include Jen Affleck, Whitney Leavitt, Jordan Chiles, Alix Earle, Dylan Efron, Danielle Fishel, Elaine Hendrix, Scott Hoying, Robert Irwin, and Andy Richter.

