Will Robert Irwin appear on ABC’s ‘Bachelor’? Witney Carson teases juicy details about her ‘DWTS’ partner

Witney Carson thinks that Robert Irwin has the potential to be the next 'Bachelor'

Witney Carson feels like she cannot play the role of a matchmaker for her 'Dancing With The Stars' partner, Robert Irwin, but she knows a place where the wildlife conservationist can potentially meet his soulmate. Not long ago, Carson posted a funny video on her TikTok account where she stated that she would help Irwin go through his DMs after tons of interested women messaged him and expressed their interest in going on a date with him. Later on, the 31-year-old professional dancer mentioned that Irwin received so many messages that she had a tough time sorting them out all by herself.

On September 27, Carson took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Girls, I love ya, thank you for the applications through somehow my email and flooding the DMs. If I could line you all up with Robert, I would because you're all 10/10 perfect cuties." Soon after, Carson suggested that Irwin could go on a dating reality show to find his significant other. Then, Carson added, "We are currently dancing our lives away so we are unable to respond. Robert for The Bachelor?! Idk this is too stressful for me to handle lol!"

During the second episode of 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34, Irwin and Carson again impressed the judges with their tango routine, which was set to 'Move Your Feet' by Junior Senior. Then, the duo received a score of 22 out of 30 points. During his interview with E! News that took place after the episode, Irwin shared that he's eager to find a life partner to experience things with. Then, Irwin said, "My life is a whirlwind. It's an adventure. And I would love to be able to share that with someone and to share those little moments."

Along with this, Irwin said he's "still looking for the American girl" who's gonna steal his heart, and revealed that his dance partner, Carson, has been helping" with the search. Shortly afterward, Carson entered the chat and quipped, "Well, you have to go through a screening process. So submit your applications through my DMs, and then I will forward them to [sister] Bindi [Irwin], and then — then we will see about the American tourist," according to PEOPLE. After hearing the high standards from Carson for his future life partner, Irwin went on to say, "I've got another protective older sister now." Furthermore, Carson teased Irwin like an older sister by saying, "You will be single forever!"

In a separate interview with PEOPLE, Irwin shared that he wishes to emulate his parents' relationship. While shedding light on the sweet relationship of his parents, Irwin explained, "I look at my mom, I look at my dad and I'm like, 'That's it. That's who I want to be. That's a perfect relationship.' My mom and dad met when she was this American tourist coming over to Australia, and that's also how my sister met her husband. I've been saying, when is that going to happen for me? I'm still waiting for it. That American tourist is not quite lined up