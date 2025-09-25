‘Wicked: For Good’ trailer is here, and Prime members get a secret ticket perk you don’t want to miss

Helmed by Jon M Chu 'Wicked: For Good,' will hit theateres on Friday, November 21

With much fanfare and fan anticipation, Universal Pictures recently dropped the trailer of 'Wicked: For Good,' and the anticipation is peaking through the roof. Helmed by Jon M Chu, the musical fantasy film stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, with a release date set for Friday, November 21. With the first part of the franchise, 'Wicked,' doing wonders at the box office, it's apparent that the tickets for 'Wicked: For Good' will sell out fast. However, Prime members have a surprising golden chance to get the tickets early, and here's how.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in a still from 'Wicked' (Image Source: Universal Pictures | Wicked)

Amazon has teamed up with Universal Pictures to give Prime members early access to 'Wicked: For Good,' with tickets available through Fandango for special screenings on Monday, November 17, four days before its nationwide release, as per About Amazon. Fans can sign up at OzOnAmazon for ticket alerts. Fans can also explore the themed experiences, including 'Wicked: For Good' Alexa Themes, which is an interactive experience where Alexa incorporates the film's characters and music into responses for weather, timers, alarms, jokes, and more. Additionally, there is also a Twitch 'Together for Good Stream-a-Thon,' which will combine charity and interactive entertainment, along with the film's soundtrack debuting on Amazon Music alongside the global release.

A Prime membership is priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually, with discounted options available through Prime Access for qualifying assistance recipients and Prime for Young Adults (ages 18–24 and students). Eligible non-members can also start with a free trial. Fans of 'Wicked: For Good' can shop exclusive merchandise, including toys, games, beauty, and personal care items, at the OzOnAmazon store, while Prime members will enjoy special Oz-themed deals during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event. Notably, the final trailer for 'Wicked: For Good' shows Grande and Erivo reprising their roles as Glinda and Elphaba, now on opposing sides of the battle for Oz.

Key scenes include Glinda warning Elphaba of approaching enemies, Erivo's character getting married to Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey), flying monkeys, and Dorothy walking the yellow brick road. Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum also return as Madame Morrible and the Wizard, scheming against Elphaba, while the song "For Good" features prominently throughout the trailer, as per The Hollywood Reporter. 'Wicked: For Good' will premiere a year after the first 'Wicked' premiered, which was a commercial and critical success, earning over $750 million globally and winning Oscars for production design and costume design.