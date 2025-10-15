Who is Alix Earle’s stepmom? The heartrending story behind her emotional ‘DWTS’ performance

The TikTok star’s heartfelt routine left the ballroom in tears as she honored someone very close to her heart

There wasn't a dry eye in the studio when Alix Earle hit the 'Dancing With The Stars' stage during Dedication Night. In the latest episode of 'DWTS' Season 34, which aired on October 14, Alix and her pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, performed a contemporary routine to 'Sparks' by Coldplay. The TikTok sensation dedicated this week's performance to her younger half-sister, Izabel. Alix's parents, Thomas "TJ" Earle and Alisa Earle, got divorced when she was only 10 years old. Two years after their divorce, Earle discovered that her father, Thomas, was expecting another child with his second wife, Ashley Dupré. Initially, Earle didn't "understand it" and "didn't want it." However, things changed when she held Izabel for the first time.

"My step-mom handed me Izabel and I held her for the first time—oh gosh, here come the tears—she really changed my perspective on what family means. So I really give Izabel so much credit for blending our family," Alix shared. In an earlier interview with People, Alix had said, "When Izabel was born, I went to visit her in the hospital, and I had this overwhelming feeling. I wanted to look out for her, I wanted to protect her...Suddenly, that became more important than the other emotions I was feeling and dealing with." For Izabel, on the other hand, Alix "is the coolest big sister that I could ever have."

Dupré married Thomas in 2013 and has three kids—Izabel, Penelope, and Thomas James Earle II—with him. A native of New Jersey, Dupré had run away at the age of 17 to pursue a career in music in New York City, as per an interview with The New York Times. However, she soon found herself working for an escort service. During this time, in 2008, she met former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer. This encounter led to the infamous Spitzer sex scandal, which forced Eliot to resign from office. That same year, Dupré had an affair with Alix's father, which marked the end of his marriage with Alisa.

Apart from his three children with Dupré, Thomas is father to Ashtin and Alix. During a September 2024 episode of her 'Hot Mess' podcast, Alix stated that she and Ashtin had a bitter resentment towards Dupré. But with time, their bond strengthened, and the two sisters began viewing Dupré as a 'big sister.' As per People magazine, Alix said, "I don't want people to think that...our parents got divorced and we were like, 'Hey, we're a big perfect family,' because it was like years and years of us fighting and hashing it out to get to this point that we're at, and I'm very grateful that we're here."

Today, Alix is on good terms with her stepmom. While having a conversation with Elle magazine in August 2023, Alix candidly spoke about her blended family and explained, "We definitely have a very modern family. It’s normal for me to have my dad, my mom, and my stepmom all going on the same trips. [We're] super close, and we’ve gotten to such a good point. Whatever’s happened in the past, we’ve all gotten past it as a family.” With over 300,000 followers on TikTok, Alix's stepmom is also an active social media influencer, and in the mid-2000s, had reportedly toured with Jerry Cooper's band.

Meanwhile, talking about Alix's 'DWTS' Dedication Night performance, Bruno Tonioli praised her, saying, "Talent and love really runs in the family." Guest judge Kym Johnson-Herjavec called Alix the "surprise" of this season, and Derek Hough praised the "maturity" in her movements. Eventually, she and Chmerkovskiy earned a score of 35 out of 40 points.