Whitney Leavitt channels Broadway magic in stunning ‘Hamilton’ foxtrot on ‘DWTS’

"While I was watching, my lip was quivering. It was so good," Carrie Ann Inaba said about the performance

Whitney Leavitt is one diva on 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 who is leaving no stone unturned to prove her dance mettle. 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star has been consistently delivering great performances, topping the scoreboard for the last three weeks. Keeping her game up, Leavitt's elegant dance moves in the latest episode were straight out of a Broadway show, making for a stellar 'DWTS' dance routine.

A screenshot of Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt from 'DWTS' (Image Source: Instagram | @remasterkingdom4k)

Leavitt, with her pro partner Mark Ballas, wowed the judges with a foxtrot to 'Room Where It Happens' from 'Hamilton,' immediately becoming a frontrunner. Carrie Ann Inaba raved, "There is traditional foxtrot and then there is Mark's foxtrot. While I was watching, my lip was quivering. It was so good. The precision, the technicality, and the painting of that picture were incredible. Insane." The duo earned a score of 25 out of 30, as per Deadline.

Notably, Inaba gave her first 9 of the season to the duo, praising their performance. Leavitt shared a personal moment, noting that her daughter was in the audience for the first time this season, as per Entertainment Now. Meanwhile, reactions to their Week 3 Samba to 'Shake Ya Ass' continued to stir debate among fans, with critics questioning stylistic choices, execution, and interpretation. In response, Shirley Ballas, Mark's mother and a judge, stepped in to defend her son's artistry.

Shirley explained that the Samba is often misunderstood by casual viewers who may not grasp its nuanced rhythm and technique. She cautioned against hasty judgments, noting that while the routine might not have fully translated to all audiences, the intention and technical foundations deserved recognition. Shirley framed the criticism in a broader context, stating that in competitive dance, risks and stylistic choices naturally invite opinions. By supporting Mark publicly, she also affirmed confidence in Leavitt as a partner and reminded fans that artistic risks should not be judged purely as success or failure.

During eliminations, host Alfonso Ribeiro announced the show had surpassed 40 million votes, prompting the reveal of the bottom three: Andy Richter, Hilaria Baldwin, and Danielle Fishel. In a surprising turn, Baldwin was sent home. Gracious in defeat, she said, “This has been an incredible experience. I’m so grateful to all of you. And I’m grateful to my children and my family! Thank you guys for this. I’m cheering on everybody in the cast because this has been an amazing time.”