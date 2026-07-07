Jesse Solomon hints at ‘Summer House’ Season 11 return after recent cast shake-up

Jesse interacted with his fans on social media and shared his thoughts on the possibility of finding love in the Hamptons.

‘Summer House’ Season 10 ended with a series of shocking revelations from various cast members. Since the reunion premiered in three parts, fans and cast members alike went through a rollercoaster of emotions. West Wilson and Amanda Batula were at the center of it all, taking the heat for their then-secret romantic relationship. Later, the two came clean about their romantic involvement after having lied to everyone, including fellow cast members. There have been various rumors regarding who might return for the show’s upcoming Season 11 and who might not. Ciara Miller, West’s former partner, is currently seen co-hosting ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 AfterSun. Another cast member, Jesse Solomon, who used to share a close friendship with West, shared an update on West’s possible return for the show’s next season.

(L-R) Jesse Solomon and KJ Dillard at 'Summer House' Season 10 Reunion (Image Source: Bravo | Photo by Jocelyn Prescod)

Jesse recently shared a TikTok video in which he asked his fans, “Serious question, do we think this is the summer that I finally find love in the Hamptons?” His answer pleased fans as he responded, “I hope so! Fingers crossed.” Bravo fans must know that the filming location, “Summer House,” is in the Hamptons. Having known that, fans took his response as his potential return for ‘Summer House’ Season 11. Previously, a few cast members who exited the show include Levi Sebree, Ben Waddell, Amanda Batula, and West Wilson. While Bravo has yet to confirm, fans are expecting their favorite cast members to return for the upcoming season. This includes Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, Mia Calabrese, Dara Levitan, KJ Dillard, Bailey Taylor, and more. Apart from that, the Bravo show might also feature a few new faces.

A still from 'Summer House' Season 10 Reunion featuring Amanda Batula and West Wilson (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

As for the cast members who won’t be returning to the show, specifically Amanda and West, the two were left by the franchise after their romantic relationship caused a whirlwind among the main cast. It was because while Amanda was previously married to Kyle, West was previously involved with Ciara and was close friends with Kyle. Things got complicated within the group after the two admitted they had lied to everyone and publicly announced their relationship. Notably, Jesse was among the cast members devastated after learning about the two.

An image of (L-R) Jesse Solomon, Lindsay Hubbard, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller and West Wilson from 'Summer House' (Image Source: Bravo via Getty Images | Photo by Griffin Nagel)

During the three-part reunion, fans saw Jesse getting emotional over the situation. After the Season 10 concluded, he and fellow cast member Lindsay also shared receipts, including West and Amanda’s relationship timeline, via their social media. The two had been quite vocal about being hurt and blindsided by their former cast members. As of now, Amanda could be seen on Bravo’s other show, ‘In The City’ alongside some of ‘Summer House’ cast members. It was shot previously and is being aired now. Soon, Bravo will release the latest information regarding who will be returning for the show’s upcoming season and who will not.