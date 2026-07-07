MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Jesse Solomon hints at ‘Summer House’ Season 11 return after recent cast shake-up

Jesse interacted with his fans on social media and shared his thoughts on the possibility of finding love in the Hamptons.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
An image of (L-R) Jesse Solomon, Lindsay Hubbard, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller and West Wilson from 'Summer House' (Cover Image Source: Bravo via Getty Images | Photo by Griffin Nagel)
An image of (L-R) Jesse Solomon, Lindsay Hubbard, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller and West Wilson from 'Summer House' (Cover Image Source: Bravo via Getty Images | Photo by Griffin Nagel)

‘Summer House’ Season 10 ended with a series of shocking revelations from various cast members. Since the reunion premiered in three parts, fans and cast members alike went through a rollercoaster of emotions. West Wilson and Amanda Batula were at the center of it all, taking the heat for their then-secret romantic relationship. Later, the two came clean about their romantic involvement after having lied to everyone, including fellow cast members. There have been various rumors regarding who might return for the show’s upcoming Season 11 and who might not. Ciara Miller, West’s former partner, is currently seen co-hosting ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 AfterSun. Another cast member, Jesse Solomon, who used to share a close friendship with West, shared an update on West’s possible return for the show’s next season.

KJ Dillard as seen with Jesse Solomon (Image Source: Bravo | Photo by Jocelyn Prescod)
(L-R) Jesse Solomon and KJ Dillard at 'Summer House' Season 10 Reunion (Image Source: Bravo | Photo by Jocelyn Prescod)

Jesse recently shared a TikTok video in which he asked his fans, “Serious question, do we think this is the summer that I finally find love in the Hamptons?” His answer pleased fans as he responded, “I hope so! Fingers crossed.” Bravo fans must know that the filming location, “Summer House,” is in the Hamptons. Having known that, fans took his response as his potential return for ‘Summer House’ Season 11. Previously, a few cast members who exited the show include Levi Sebree, Ben Waddell, Amanda Batula, and West Wilson. While Bravo has yet to confirm, fans are expecting their favorite cast members to return for the upcoming season. This includes Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, Mia Calabrese, Dara Levitan, KJ Dillard, Bailey Taylor, and more. Apart from that, the Bravo show might also feature a few new faces.

A still from 'Summer House' Season 10 Reunion featuring Amanda Batula and West Wilson (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)
A still from 'Summer House' Season 10 Reunion featuring Amanda Batula and West Wilson (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

As for the cast members who won’t be returning to the show, specifically Amanda and West, the two were left by the franchise after their romantic relationship caused a whirlwind among the main cast. It was because while Amanda was previously married to Kyle, West was previously involved with Ciara and was close friends with Kyle. Things got complicated within the group after the two admitted they had lied to everyone and publicly announced their relationship. Notably, Jesse was among the cast members devastated after learning about the two. 

An image of Amanda, Ciara and West with other cast members of 'Summer House' (Image Source: Bravo via Getty Images | Photo by Griffin Nagel)
An image of  (L-R) Jesse Solomon, Lindsay Hubbard, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller and West Wilson from 'Summer House' (Image Source: Bravo via Getty Images | Photo by Griffin Nagel)

During the three-part reunion, fans saw Jesse getting emotional over the situation. After the Season 10 concluded, he and fellow cast member Lindsay also shared receipts, including West and Amanda’s relationship timeline, via their social media. The two had been quite vocal about being hurt and blindsided by their former cast members. As of now, Amanda could be seen on Bravo’s other show, ‘In The City’ alongside some of ‘Summer House’ cast members. It was shot previously and is being aired now. Soon, Bravo will release the latest information regarding who will be returning for the show’s upcoming season and who will not.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

When is the Baby Challenge on ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8? Here's what we know as the finale nears
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

When is the Baby Challenge on ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8? Here's what we know as the finale nears

The ‘Love Island USA’ finale is getting closer, but one fan-favorite challenge is still missing, here's when it could finally arrive.
5 hours ago
Are Caleb and Jaiden still together? ‘Love Island’ Season 8 dumped contestants’ relationship status explored
REALITY TV

Are Caleb and Jaiden still together? ‘Love Island’ Season 8 dumped contestants’ relationship status explored

Since their elimination, fans have been speculating about Caleb and Jaiden’s relationship status outside the villa, as the two didn’t have a deep connection.
8 hours ago
How to watch ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 live feeds? New YouTube feature and more explained
BIG BROTHER

How to watch ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 live feeds? New YouTube feature and more explained

Long-time host Julie Chen Moonves will introduce viewers to the Season 28 contestants on July 7, 2026
9 hours ago
Are Dylan and Kenzie still together? ‘Love Island’ Season 8 fans convinced contestants are dumped
REALITY TV

Are Dylan and Kenzie still together? ‘Love Island’ Season 8 fans convinced contestants are dumped

Dylan expressed concerns about his connection with Kenzie, leading to a tough conversation between them in the latest episode.
11 hours ago
Julie Chen Moonves reveals new security measures for ‘Big Brother’ after her on-air abduction stunt
BIG BROTHER

Julie Chen Moonves reveals new security measures for ‘Big Brother’ after her on-air abduction stunt

Julie Chen Moonves says 'Big Brother' has leveled up security and you might not even spot it.
21 hours ago
When is Family Day on 'Love Island' USA? Melanie's sister's response to Caleb's comments sparks speculation
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

When is Family Day on 'Love Island' USA? Melanie's sister's response to Caleb's comments sparks speculation

The latest episode of 'Love Island USA: AfterSun' saw Caleb reveal which female islander initially caught his eye
1 day ago
Have Kenzie and Dylan been dumped from ‘Love Island’ USA? Fiji airport sighting sparks fan speculation
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

Have Kenzie and Dylan been dumped from ‘Love Island’ USA? Fiji airport sighting sparks fan speculation

Witnessing Dylan at Fiji airport sparked a debate among fans about the possibility of him and Kenzie being the next couple to be dumped from the show.
1 day ago
‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 29: Couples karaoke ends with elimination twist as two islanders go home
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 29: Couples karaoke ends with elimination twist as two islanders go home

America voted for the most compatible couple, and the results left the islanders stunned
1 day ago
Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa think this couple might win ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8: ‘He’s so earnest...’
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa think this couple might win ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8: ‘He’s so earnest...’

Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa from ‘Aftersun’ chime in with their take on the possible winners of ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8.
3 days ago
Who was eliminated on ‘Love Island USA’ last night? Season 8 sends 5 islanders home after major recoupling
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

Who was eliminated on ‘Love Island USA’ last night? Season 8 sends 5 islanders home after major recoupling

A recoupling left one islander single before the villa voted out two more couples, cutting five contestants ahead of the July 12 finale.
3 days ago