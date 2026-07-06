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Have Kenzie and Dylan been dumped from ‘Love Island’ USA? Fiji airport sighting sparks fan speculation

Witnessing Dylan at Fiji airport sparked a debate among fans about the possibility of him and Kenzie being the next couple to be dumped from the show.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 15 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 29 featuring Kenzie and Dylan (Cover Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 29 featuring Kenzie and Dylan (Cover Image Source: @Peacock)

The latest ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 29 featured one more elimination. Based on America’s voting followed by the islanders’ votes, Parmida and Corbin were sent home. Before that, viewers witnessed 5 additional islanders, including Jen, Amora-Gal, and Jaiden-Caleb, leave the island. As a result, by the end of Episode 29, the remaining islanders in the villa were: Aniya-Carl, Melanie-Sincere, Trinity-Bryce, Tierra-KC, Kenzie-Dylan, and Kayda-Zach. However, some fans spotted Dylan at Fiji airport recently and shared the news across social media. It sparked discussions among Peacock show fans about whether Kenzie and Dylan might have been dumped from ‘Love Island’ USA. Additionally, some fans also observed Dylan following some of his fellow islanders on Instagram, which sparked even more curiosity about him and Kenzie.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 29 featuring Dylan and Kenzie (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 29 featuring Dylan and Kenzie (Image Source: @Peacock)

The recently released episode of the dating show featured Kenzie and Dylan winning the Couples Karaoke Contest. As a perk, the two were safe from elimination, while Parmida and Corbin were sent home. It happened after the show host, Ariana Madix, revealed three couples not chosen by Americans among the Most Compatible couples. They were Kenzie-Dylan, Kayda-Zach, and Parmida-Corbin. Kenzie and Dylan, because they were the contest winners, somehow dodged the bullet. But seeing Dylan at Fiji airport might mean that the next couple to be dumped from the show was Kenzie and Dylan. According to Snapchat user Lauren Jones, who posted on July 4, Dylan was seen at Fiji airport. 

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 29 featuring Melanie and Kenzie (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 29 featuring Melanie and Kenzie (Image Source: @Peacock) — Admin

Furthermore, fans also noticed online activity from Dylan’s Instagram account. This included him following the official ‘Love Island’ USA account, as well as the show’s host, Ariana Madix. Dylan also followed some of the fellow islanders, including Jaiden. Additionally, fans witnessed that Kenzie and Dylan were voted among the least compatible couples by many of their fellow islanders. It did not sit well with both of them. The two could be seen contemplating how they had found each other and formed a strong bond. Despite their connection, some of the fellow islanders commenting on their bond did not sit well with Kenzie.

​During Kenzie’s one-on-one chat with Dylan, featured in the latest episode, she talked about Melanie being her friend and still commenting on it. Consoling her, Dylan told her that it came as a surprise to him, but he did not feel any “hatred” towards anyone. As fans already know, the ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 finale is merely a few days away. Soon, the host will be revealing the final four couples, followed by the three finalists. After that, fans will witness the highly anticipated finale, where the winning couple will be announced. To know more, fans can stream the latest episode on Peacock and witness what has been happening with Kenzie and Dylan inside the villa.

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