What happened to KJ Dillard? 'Summer House' star reveals hospitalization during Season 10 Reunion Part 1

KJ Dillard, a professional skateboarder, model, and musician, joined the reality series in Season 10

The 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion special is here, as the first part dropped on May 26 on Bravo. The entire cast of Season 10 sat down with host Andy Cohen to look back on their most explosive moments and reveal their current dynamics. The special was highly anticipated due to the fallout between Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula over the latter's relationship with Ciara's ex-boyfriend, West Wilson. However, the reunion also included startling revelations about another cast member, KJ Dillard. The professional skateboarder, model, and musician joined the reality series in Season 10, which was filmed in the summer of 2025. He instantly formed a connection with Ciara Miller and Mia Calabrese, and also got into a relationship with fellow cast member Dara Levitan.

A still of the entire cast from Summer House Season 10 with host Andy Cohen from the reunion special (Image Source: Bravo via Getty Images | Photo by Jocelyn Prescod)

During the special, KJ opened up about experiencing "some heavy stuff mentally" in the fall and spoke about how his close friends came to his rescue. He told the host, "I actually had to go to the hospital for self-harm. I was there for a week. Mia and Ciara were there almost every day." KJ revealed that he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD) while recovering in the hospital. BPD is characterized by intense mood swings and impulsive behavior, and it has a severe effect on one's day-to-day functioning and long-term relationships. The 28-year-old reality star got emotional while talking about his mental health struggles. "My whole life, I distracted myself and ran away from my issues instead of facing them head-on," he admitted. But he is now committed to taking charge of the situation by seeking therapy and taking medication to cope with his condition.

KJ Dillard with Jesse Solomon (Image Source: Bravo via Getty Images | Photo by Jocelyn Prescod)

"I'm grateful that I'm here alive because I could have not been. I'm thankful for the support of my friends. Like everyone here has somehow shown their support in their own way. So I appreciate that," he added. Furthermore, his decision to speak out stemmed from his desire to help others in his situation. "I'm very thankful that the audience is embracing that, because it's my truth. I'm not gonna not be honest about what I'm going through, especially if it can help others," he said. Following his confession, his friends, Jesse Solomon and Carl Radke, offered words of encouragement. "I feel for you. I'm glad you're good, because I don't want anyone to go through that. I'm happy he's feeling better," Jesse said as KJ hugged him. Carl also praised KJ's bravery, saying that he'll "keep doing great stuff." Part 2 of the reunion will shed further light on the dynamics between the cast when it airs at 8 p.m. ET on June 2. This will be followed by Part 3, which is scheduled to release on June 9 at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can catch up on all the drama and chaos from 'Summer House' Season 10 on Peacock.