‘Summer House’ drama intensifies as Lindsay Hubbard slams West Wilson for threatening her career on show

Lindsay Hubbard takes a jab at West Wilson in her recent post while reflecting on his actions that put the group’s status and future at risk.

With the release of the special ‘Summer House: Aftermath’ episode, fans witnessed messy and dramatic moments surrounding the Amanda-West relationship controversy, which some fans are calling “Scamanda.” While facing a lot of heat from the fans and fellow cast members, West Wilson seems to be at the center of it all. One of the OG ‘Summer House’ cast members, Lindsay Hubbard, recently shared her thoughts via Threads and slammed West over his actions. On May 15, she wrote that she woke up with some more thoughts. She started with the first one: “Maybe West Wilson should go on his podcast and publicly apologize to me for using my daughter as click bait, and a decoy, to distract from his secret relationship with Amanda, instead of talking s**t about the show he was so fortunate for me to put him on.”

An image of the reality star Lindsay Hubbard (Image Source: Instagram | @lindshubbs)

The second thing she mentioned shocked the fans: “West has tried to threaten my career / show now 3 times, and it’s quite frankly disgusting. No other word to describe it.” Her open accusations against West and claim that he “threatened” her career. Additionally, it was not just once, but three times. Lindsay further clarified and mentioned the instances when it happened. She pinned her comment on top, which stated: “First was when he went on a podcast after I had Gemma and told everyone there’s ‘no way’ I could come back to SH (Summer House). We should have known then, he’s not smart, but here we are.”

A still from 'Summer House: The Aftermath' featuring West Wilson (Image Source: @Bravo)

Lindsay continued further, “Then, with his diabolical decision-making skills to manipulate Amanda into dating him and threaten the status of our friend group and future of the show. And now, trying to get people not to watch Tuesday’s episode (that he participated in btw). So that’s the kind of dude he is… in case anyone still had questions.” In her post, Lindsay was referring to the recently released ‘Summer House: Aftermath’ episode, which focused on one-on-one chats among a few cast members and a guest. This included Lindsay’s chat with Amanda, West’s chat with Kyle Cooke, and Ciara Miller’s chat with West’s former partner, Meija Moreno.

After that, Lindsay shared another post on the platform, taking a jab at West and his questionable actions. She noted that she was on a flight; otherwise, she would have posted a video about this. “I say West ‘manipulated’ Amanda because HE is the one who initiated this f*****y. HE is the one who said, ‘hey uhhh is it me or like do we like each other?’ Or whatever tf his hot dog smelling a** said.” Additionally, she also slammed Amanda in her post, noting that she was a “grown a** woman” who makes her “own big girl decisions.” Hence, after making certain decisions, Amanda needs to “deal with those big girl consequences.” Lindsay also wrote, “Meanwhile, West is still out with other girls, and still talking to his other girlfriends, like a true Fboy.”