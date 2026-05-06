‘Summer House’ star Ciara Miller teases dream ‘DWTS’ Season 35 pairing — and drops a major hint

‘Summer House’ star will be seen in the next season of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ and for that, she is eager to know whom she would be paired up with.

‘Summer House’ star Ciara Miller had been in the headlines since her former love interest, West Wilson, and close friend Amanda Batula’s secret romance was revealed. As fans eagerly wait to learn more about the complicated situation in the upcoming reunion, Miller has been busy preparing for her upcoming show. For the fans who might not already know, she is participating in the upcoming ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35. For the dance competition, as viewers are well aware, participants are paired with a pro dancing partner by the producers, depending on various factors.

West Wilson and Ciara Miller appear on Summer House Season 10. (Image Source: Bravo)

While at the Met Gala 2026, Miller talked to Erin Lim Rhodes from E! News and revealed she was hoping to be partnered with pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy. “I’ve been campaigning for Val. I don’t know if they hear me, but yeah, sending out some emails, putting my word in. We’ll see where everyone wants to place me,” the ‘Summer House’ star said. Partner selection for ‘DWTS’ is generally done by the producers and show makers. It would be exciting to see who Miller would be paired up with. As for Chmerkovskiy, fans must remember that he, along with his dance partner, Alix Earle, were the runner-ups after the winning pair, Robert Irwin and his pro dance partner, Witney Carson.

Miller mentioned that the dance form she has been looking forward to learning is the Cha Cha, and she has also been “really excited for a waltz.” Further, she noted that it was “very random” and added, “but a box step I’ve always loved. Like, I want to be in ‘Bridgerton’ so bad.” For the Met Gala, she wore an all-white corseted combo, containing a top and a skirt. She also talked about her look and how she came to choose that particular pairing. “I saw this, and I texted my stylist, ‘like, I love this,' and then he’s like, ‘Okay, great,’ but we’re always gonna see like, five or six more options, because sometimes I’m too laser focused.” Soon, after finalizing her Met Gala look, she felt, “Honestly, I put this on, and I was like, ‘I am obsessed. I love this. Take it to the tailor. Make it for my body. Make it a little bit more TV friendly.”

Summer House stars captured on camera (Image Source: Instagram | @westling.conrad)

The recently released ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 14 featured Miller alongside fellow cast members, including Wilson. The two had been seen reconnecting and rekindling their friendship after a complicated relationship. However, fans are eager to see how things unfold between West and Batula over time. While Batula and Wilson only recently announced their romantic relationship, the ongoing episodes of ‘Summer House’ were filmed last year. Hence, fans have been eager to know more about Wilson and Miller’s friendship growth amid his romance with Batula.