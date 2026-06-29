‘Aftersun’ host Tefi Pessoa responds to ‘Love Island’ rigged voting claims amid fan backlash: ‘I’m not an...’

After an unexpected turn of events in the latest recoupling ceremony, the show faced backlash from fans, including bias and alleged voting claims.

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 premiered on June 2, and since then, fans have witnessed a rollercoaster of a ride involving OG islanders and new bombshells. The latest Casa Amor twist and follow-up recoupling sparked even more fan reactions after witnessing certain islanders’ behavior and choices. After the recoupling, viewers also watched the latest ‘Aftersun’ episode, aired on Sunday, June 28, featuring hosts Tefi Pessoa and Ciara Miller. Since the show has received a lot of backlash over the hosts’ bias and voting claims, Tefi addressed them in a post on Threads. On June 28, she wrote on the platform, “I’m not an executive producer on the show & while me and C (Ciara Miller) can suggest ideas, we do not have access to footage or voting or anything like that.”

Tefi Pessoa and Ciara Miller in 'Love Island USA' (Image Source: Peacock)

Further, the ‘Aftersun’ host noted that she and Ciara filmed the last episode from “3:30 pm-9:45 pm!” She shared that with each episode release, they are called “too biased” and then “too unbiased.” Tefi added, “Every episode, we are called too biased and then too unbiased, that we support the women too much and then we are too hard on them. Then we are inundated with being male-centered and then man-haters.” She concluded the post with, “We cannot please everyone because we are human. Thank you for watching!” She wrote this after the latest recoupling saw shocking results. One of the OG islanders, KC, returned to the villa with a new connection, Tierra, leaving his OG connection, Aniya, single and vulnerable. As a result, Aniya was devastated, as she stayed loyal to her OG partner, while he chose to couple up with another contestant.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 23 featuring KC and Tierra (Image Source: @Peacock)

Fans across the internet have been demanding a Movie Night, a segment where islanders are shown what their partners, friends, and fellow islanders have commented on certain situations. Notably, a few dumped islanders have also shared in their post-show interviews that certain conversations and moments did not make it to the final cut, and that some significant events were edited out. One of the early eliminated islanders, Sean, noted that he explored his connection with Aniya, but their conversations were not shown in the episode. Additionally, the show host, Ariana Madix, has occasionally responded to fan comments and vote accusations after one of the eliminations.

​The latest episode of the Peacock dating show featured some intense moments involving OG islanders and newly arrived bombshells. While male islanders, including Caleb, Corbin, and KC, chose a new bombshell partner, female islanders, including Trinity, Kayda, Melanie, and Aniya, decided to stay with their OG partners. It resulted in a few happy reunions and one heartbreaking moment. Bryce, Zach, and Sincere returned to the villa, back to their OG partners. KC returned with a new partner. Seeing Aniya, a fan-favorite islander, left single, sparked reactions from viewers. However, another twist, the latest voting results, brought Aniya's potential connection, Carl, back to the villa, along with another bombshell, Amora. Things are about to get even more heated with two arrivals returning to the villa. As the show takes unexpected turns, the hosts also face heat from viewers for the same.