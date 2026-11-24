How old is Charlie Cox? ‘Daredevil’ star reveals he was denied a James Bond audition

Cox will be 44 on December 15, while the new Bond, Robert Pattinson, is 40

It's been a week since Robert Pattinson became the face of 007; now another superhero star has put his age into the conversation. Amazon MGM Studios said on November 16 that the British actor will become the seventh actor to portray James Bond, succeeding the five-film star Daniel Craig. Denis Villeneuve, director of ‘Dune,’ will direct the franchise’s 26th film, which is based on a script by Steven Knight, the man behind ‘Peaky Blinders.’

The actor who brings his age to the conversation is Charlie Cox, best known for his role as Daredevil. In an interview with Virgin Radio UK on Monday, Cox said he auditioned for the Bond role and was informed that he was "too old." Interestingly, Cox discovered that Pattinson is almost the same age as him. While Pattinson was born in 1980, Cox will celebrate his 44th birthday this December 15. Cox said, "But Rob is the same age as me! He does look good for it, I have to be fair. Next [month] I am going to be 44… how is 44 too old?"

Charlie Cox reveals why he was turned down for James Bond ‍🍸 👀 Their loss is the Donmar's gain as the Daredevil star treads the boards in a brand new play 'The King's Ransom' based on the bizarre true story about the heist of Elvis Presley's remains 🎭 tickets are on sale now! https://t.co/EtekattDOI — Virgin Radio UK (@VirginRadioUK) November 23, 2026

Of note, Pattinson had to compete against many hopefuls. During a Semafor event, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos explained the company narrowed down its initial pool of candidates to a shortlist of five. These individuals then filmed three scenes on replica locations and in character, with supporting actors. The production team reviewed these and selected a successful candidate. Notably, there are some interesting age facts within the Bond canon. Roger Moore was the oldest actor to begin portraying 007, at 45, when 'Live and Let Die' was released in 1973. Pierce Brosnan was 42 when 'GoldenEye' was released in 1995, and Daniel Craig began his Bond career at 38 with 'Casino Royale' in 2006. Craig then retired from the role at 53 with 'No Time to Die' in 2021.

Cox has been acting since 2002 and starred in 'Stardust' (2007) and 'The Theory of Everything' (2014). He was 32 when Netflix launched 'Daredevil' in 2015. The show aired for three seasons until 2018. Cox was 42 when 'Daredevil: Born Again' was released on Disney+ in March 2025. Cox hinted on a GalaxyCon panel in July that season two may have been his final season. However, Marvel Studios later confirmed that ‘Daredevil’ would continue with a season three.

(L) Charlie Cox at the 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2 Launch Event; (R) Robert Pattinson at the premiere for the film "Primetime" (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by (L) Scott A Garfitt; (R) Michael Loccisano)

Meanwhile, Pattinson has also portrayed comic book characters. He became famous for his portrayal of Edward Cullen in the 'Twilight' movie series. He then starred as Bruce Wayne in 'The Batman' (2022) and headed up the cast of 'Mickey 17' (2025). Pattinson has previously worked with Villeneuve, as he starred as the antagonist Scytale in 'Dune: Part Three,' a sequel to 'Dune' based on the 'Dune Messiah' novel. He also stars as Antinous in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'. 'Dune: Part Three' is set for theatrical release on December 18, just three days after Cox turns 44.