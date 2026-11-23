Amanda Seyfried pitches herself as Robert Pattinson’s Bond Girl with a cheeky question

Several top actresses recently appeared on a list about who could be the next Bond girl, and Amanda Seyfried didn't seem happy about being excluded

Since Amazon MGM Studios announced Robert Pattinson as the newest James Bond, speculation has been mounting over who might star opposite him. Amid the discussions and fan polls, Variety shared a potential list on Instagram on November 17, 2026, with the caption, “WHO COULD BE THE NEXT BOND GIRL?” The list included Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie, Inde Navarrette, Margaret Qualley, Sydney Sweeney, Gemma Chan, Hunter Schafer, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sophie Turner, and Adria Arjona.

Among the many responses, one comment stood out. Emmy-winning actress Amanda Seyfried wrote, “Am I too old?” Her comment quickly caught the attention of other users. For those unfamiliar with the actress's age, Seyfried is 40, the same age as Pattinson. Her playful question has since sparked further discussion among netizens about whether she could be in the running for the role.

Meanwhile, the official 007 Instagram account shared a picture of the actor posing as James Bond in an iconic pose, as the caption read, “Robert Pattinson is James Bond.” In response, Amazon MGM Studios wrote, “Identity confirmed.” Before the announcement, speculation had been rife about who would take on the iconic role. Now that Pattinson's casting has been announced, attention has shifted to who might play the female lead opposite him. However, Amazon MGM Studios has yet to reveal the actress's name.

In a statement, Pattinson also reacted to being chosen as the next Bond, saying, “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement.”