Cillian Murphy and Jessie Buckley to lead Steven Spielberg’s first-ever Western set in the 1890s

The two stars will portray fugitives in the upcoming film based on a 2024 novel

Steven Spielberg is set to direct his first Western. According to Deadline, Cillian Murphy and Jessie Buckley will headline the project, with Mark Rylance also joining the cast. The currently untitled film is based on Kevin Barry’s 2024 novel ‘The Heart in Winter’ and features a screenplay by Paul Thomas Anderson, best known for ‘One Battle After Another.’

Steven Spielberg attends the premiere of ‘Disclosure Day’ at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 08, 2026, in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill)

Spielberg spoke to the outlet about selecting his two leads and said that Buckley and Murphy were “the only two actors that could play these characters.” They were therefore his natural choices, and the first people that came to his mind. Notably, this will be their first collaboration on screen. The two actors will portray the fugitives at the center of the narrative. Describing the story, Spielberg added, “This story is about the people who refused to settle for a life that is less than they deserve but maybe more than they can handle.”

The combination of the source material and the opportunity to work with his longtime friend Anderson drew Spielberg to the project. He explained that the story soon came to hold a special place for both directors. In fact, the pair watched countless Westerns during private 35mm screenings. The director also said that the project is a hybrid, as this film will be produced by Universal but distributed via Focus. The arrangement also marks a return to the distributor for Buckley and Anderson, following their respective films ‘Hamnet’ and ‘Phantom Thread.’

Mark Rylance attends the 'Artificial' Gala during the 70th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 11, 2026 in London, England (Image Source: Getty Images for BFI | Photo by Joe Maher)

The source novel sees Irish poet Tom Rourke become smitten with Polly Gillespie, wife of the local mine captain. The couple flees to San Francisco, pursued by a contingent of armed men. The film will be set in the US during the 1890s. Both lead actors are also Oscar winners. Murphy earned an award in 2024 for ‘Oppenheimer,’ while Buckley won in 2026 for ‘Hamnet.’ Buckley was last seen alongside Christian Bale in director Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Bride!,’ and Murphy returned to the role of Thomas Shelby in ‘The Immortal Man.’ The upcoming title will also mark a return to Universal for Spielberg, whose film ‘Disclosure Day’ released earlier this year. He will also reunite with Rylance, who won an Oscar in the director’s ‘Bridge of Spies’ in 2016. Spielberg has previously been awarded Oscars in 1994 for ‘Schindler’s List’ and in 1999 for ‘Saving Private Ryan.’ Now, the upcoming film is eyeing a 2028 release.