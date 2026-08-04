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Jamie Foxx lands a major action role in Amazon MGM’s new hostage thriller but one key detail is missing

The Oscar-winning actor is set to play a former Marine caught in a courthouse hostage crisis in the Prime Video film.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Jamie Foxx attends Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Jamie Foxx attends Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Jamie Foxx has signed on to lead 'Deadlocked,' a new action film from Amazon MGM Studios. The project will be directed by Nikhil Bhat, who previously directed the Hindi-language action thriller 'Kill.' Amazon MGM has picked up the film for worldwide distribution, with plans to release it globally on Prime Video. According to an exclusive report by Deadline, 'Deadlocked' follows the grieving former Marine serving jury duty who is forced back into action when the trial of the century turns into a deadly hostage situation as the defendant’s daughter seizes the courthouse to free her father. 

(L) Jamie Foxx attends the ‘Creed III’ European premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023, in London, England; (R) Nikhil Bhat poses for a photo during 'Kill
(L) Jamie Foxx attends the ‘Creed III’ European premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023, in London, England; (R) Nikhil Bhat poses for a photo during the 'Kill' premiere (Cover Image Source: (L) Getty Images | Photo by Joe Maher; (R) Instagram | Nikhil Bhat)

Foxx will lead the film as the former Marine at the center of the courthouse siege. The report did not reveal his character's name or announce any other cast members. Production details, release date, and timeline also remain under wraps. Eric Scot Anderson and Matt Takejiro Bosack wrote the screenplay. Anderson has previously worked on 'The Black Fox,' while Bosack has writing credits on CBS' 'NCIS: Hawai’i.' Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger will produce for Range, with Dave Caplan producing for C2. Range and C2 previously worked on 'Longlegs' and 'The Monkey.' Foxx will also produce through Foxxhole Productions, while Bourscheid, Liz Destro, Paul Currie, and Corinne Foxx will serve as executive producers.

The film marks Foxx's next action project after the 2025 Netflix movie 'Back in Action.' The action-comedy, which also starred Cameron Diaz, recorded 46.8 million views during its first weekend. The figure gave Netflix its biggest English-language movie debut since 2022. Foxx is also set to return to Netflix in 'Fight for '84,' an Olympic boxing drama based on a true story

Jamie Foxx attends the
Jamie Foxx attends the "Creed III" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023, in London, England.  (Image source:  Joe Maher/ Getty Images)

He also continues to host and executive-produce the Fox game show 'Beat Shazam.' 'Deadlocked' will be Bhat's next project after 'Kill,' which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival before Lionsgate acquired the film in a mid-seven-figure deal. The movie later received a wide theatrical release in 2024. Furthermore, he also directed the survival thriller 'Apurva' for Disney+ Hotstar and Cine1 Studios in India. Amazon MGM has not confirmed when filming on 'Deadlocked' will begin.

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