Where was ‘Double Booked for the Holidays’ filmed? Inside real town behind Rachael Leigh Cook’s new movie

A real bookshop and a castle stand in for key scenes in the Hallmark Christmas movie

Although many Hallmark productions are filmed in Canada, Rachael Leigh Cook has headed to European countries for her last two films. ‘Caught by Love’ was filmed in Malta in January, while her most recent Christmas film had her travel to Wales. Her latest film, ‘Double Booked for the Holidays’, was filmed in the actual Hay-on-Wye, a real town in Wales. It aired on November 22 on Hallmark Channel and is available to stream from November 23 on Hallmark+.

A still from ‘Double Booked for the Holidays’ (Image Source: Hallmark Channel)

In the story, identical twins Abigail and Charlie, both portrayed by Cook, seize a last-minute opportunity to spend a week in Wales managing the Story Shoppe, a bookshop that also serves as an Airbnb. It is their first Christmas without their mother. Abigail is the reserved, book-loving sister, while Charlie is a world-traveling event planner. Owain Yeoman and Stephen Hagan costar, with Yeoman portraying barista Tom Booth and Hagan portraying Lord Rhys Calon.

The Story Shoppe in the film is a stand-in for a genuine, still-trading bookstore. Brisa Carleton, writing her first script for Hallmark, notes on her website that the team filmed at Green Ink Booksellers, based at Grove House, High Town, after spotting the premises when she traveled to Hay-on-Wye. Hay Castle featured as the setting for the town’s annual tree lighting. Having filmed in June, the team needed to create a December atmosphere in the otherwise summery location. In mid-June, Green Ink confirmed to Bookishly that they would be decorating for Christmas.

A still from ‘Double Booked for the Holidays’ (Image Source: Hallmark Channel)

EntertainmentNow reports that some members of the production team initially questioned whether Hay would even be feasible to film in. Carleton explained that she traveled to Hay 1.5 years ago and didn’t think a film could be made due to the lack of accommodation and facilities. After traveling the length and breadth of Wales, the production team identified several potential locations and ultimately chose Hay. Cook said she lived “right above a bookstore, just like in the movie,” which allowed her to live the life of both characters. She also described the town as a must-see destination and said she hopes Hallmark viewers will come to visit in droves.

With a population of roughly 2,000, Hay-on-Wye is situated in Powys, straddling the England-Wales boundary. Hay Castle stands on Oxford Road with sweeping views of the town. There are several independent bookstores throughout the area, giving rise to the moniker Town of Books, and it is home to the celebrated Hay Festival. The town’s Christmas lights will be lit this year on November 27 by DJ Greg James and author Chris Smith, according to Nation Cymru. This takes place during the Hay Festival Winter Weekend, a scaled-down version of the Hay Festival, held November 26-29 at Hay Castle and in the wider town.