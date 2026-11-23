Who was John Tuggle? The real 'Mr. Irrelevant' behind David Corenswet's Christmas Day movie

'Mr. Irrelevant' stars David Corenswet as John Tuggle and Michael Shannon as his coach, Bill Parcells

John Tuggle was the final pick in the 1983 NFL Draft and is being portrayed by David Corenswet (‘Superman’) in Paramount Pictures' next film. The New York Giants’ former Running Back will be the subject of ‘Mr. Irrelevant.’ The first trailer was released on September 13, 2026, and the film is set to premiere in theatres on December 25. Michael Shannon plays Bill Parcells, with Isabel May and David Krumholtz rounding out the cast. Director Jonathan Levine works from a screenplay by Nick Santora (‘Reacher’).

A still from the 'Mr. Irrelevant' trailer (Image Source: YouTube Paramount Pictures)

Corenswet is a Philadelphia native and a lifelong Eagles supporter. He told reporters it was difficult for him to put on an NY Giants jersey, as per The Philadelphia Inquirer. His perspective softened upon discovering that Tuggle’s only career touchdown was against the Eagles. That 7-yard run came during a 23–0 Giants victory at Veterans Stadium on November 20, 1983. The actor described Tuggle as a man who was “never supposed to make it.”

The term ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ refers to the final player selected in the annual NFL Draft. Tuggle earned the distinction after the Giants picked him 335th overall in the 12th round of the 1983 draft. That same draft class produced several future Pro Football Hall of Famers, including John Elway, Dan Marino, and Jim Kelly. Tuggle was born on January 13, 1961, in Honolulu. He played high school football at Independence High in San Jose, California, and also played college football. He joined the Giants in Parcells' first season as head coach, when the team finished with a 3-12-1 record. Tuggle played in all 16 games as a rookie and started five at fullback, wearing No. 38. The Giants also named him their Special Teams Player of the Year, and he finished his NFL career with 17 carries for 49 yards.

In 1984, Tuggle was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and never returned to the field. He died at a medical facility in Mexico on August 30, 1986, at the age of 25. A few months later, the Giants defeated the Denver Broncos 39-20 in Super Bowl XXI in Pasadena. The team honored Tuggle by wearing his number on their uniforms. In ESPN's 30 for 30 short film ‘The Irrelevant Giant,’ Parcells recalled that Tuggle visited his office in the summer of 1986 wearing a black suit and polished shoes, according to Giants.com. At that time, Tuggle opened a bottle of champagne and expressed his gratitude to his coach. Parcells said he only fully understood Tuggle's determination during the most difficult period of his illness. He also stated, “He inspired me.” Shannon portrays Parcells in ‘Mr. Irrelevant,’ which will hit US cinemas on December 25, 2026.