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‘Daredevil: Born Again’ gets a major update as Marvel changes course for the future

Dario Scardapane is leaving ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ mid post production ahead of its final season
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 38 MINUTES AGO
A still from the ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2 trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)
A still from the ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2 trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

Fans expecting another year with Matt Murdock patrolling Hell’s Kitchen are in for a surprising update. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel’s Disney+ series ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ will end after its upcoming third season. This news comes about two months after Season 3 finished principal photography and coincides with a significant change in the production team. Dario Scardapane, the showrunner, is leaving because Marvel decided not to renew his contract. Interestingly, this announcement arrives as the show is heavily engaged in post-production for Season 3. This means Scardapane is leaving during the editing process, despite having written and filmed the season. He is not going to finish it in the editing room, and it’s unclear who will take over those responsibilities.

A still from the ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)
A still from the ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

This isn’t a simple handover, since Scardapane has a history of making significant changes late in production. For instance, in Season 2, he changed a character’s fate after the shooting ended by using edits and visual effects to modify the storyline’s conclusion. Scardapane wasn’t the original creator of ‘Daredevil: Born Again.’ The series initially had Matt Corman and Chris Ord as head writers back in 2022. However, the 2023 Hollywood strikes presented an unexpected twist. Marvel took a moment to reflect and reconsider its assets. During this period, the studio brought in Scardapane, who worked on Netflix’s ‘The Punisher,’ along with directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. This creative change brought the series closer to the feel of its original Netflix version.

Certainly, this turn of events was a welcome change for Marvel because, as of September 2025, Season 3 was given the green light. In fact, as recently as this year, Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum noted that ‘Daredevil’ could become an annual series, as opposed to a limited one. In the first season, Daredevil’s secret identity as Matt Murdock was shattered by Wilson Fisk’s rise to power. Having risen to prominence as a reformist mayor, Fisk quickly gained control of the city’s criminal underworld. Throughout the season, Murdock struggled to balance his vigilante duties with his private life. Nevertheless, as Fisk’s reign of terror drove many of his allies and supporters to violence, Murdock was forced to return to the fray.

In the second season, Daredevil continued to fight Fisk, whose stranglehold over New York was strengthened by his position as mayor. During the season, Murdock formed a group of both old and new allies to take down Fisk’s network of informants and seize control of the city. However, the hero’s efforts ultimately led to his arrest for the crimes of Daredevil, while Fisk’s own reign came to a violent end.

A still from the ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)
A still from the ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

The third season will pick up where the second left off, with Murdock in prison. Charlie Cox will once again reprise his role as Daredevil, with Ritter, Colter, and Jones returning as Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. Thus, the Defenders will be assembled one last time for the finale. This will happen no earlier than some time in 2027 on Disney+. Marvel has remained silent on the matter of the show’s replacement and potential changes to its core concepts, as the third season will be its last. That being said, it is worth noting that Marvel is not putting an end to its live-action television productions. On the contrary, the company is currently considering multiple projects that would follow ‘Born Again.’

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