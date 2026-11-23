Hailee Steinfeld to return as Kate Bishop in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ after Marvel’s surprise reveal

Hailee Steinfeld dropped the hint while promoting her upcoming Disney movie ‘Hexed’

Hailee Steinfeld is set to reprise her role as Kate Bishop in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ On Sunday, November 22, 2026, Marvel Studios and Disney Animation announced the news via Instagram. In the video, Steinfeld announced, “Hey, so I’m here with my movie ‘Hexed,’ but it looks like they delivered a chair from a different movie.” As she panned the camera, viewers saw a director’s chair with her name on it. The caption read, “Catch Hailee Steinfeld in Disney’s ‘Hexed’ before she returns in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.”

Steinfeld first appeared as Kate Bishop in the 2021 Disney+ series, ‘Hawkeye.’ The series featured her alongside Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton as she trained to become the next Hawkeye. She later appeared in the post-credit scene of 'The Marvels,' setting the stage for a potential team of young superheroes. Reflecting on the opportunity to play Kate Bishop in the MCU, Steinfeld told Variety, “It’s really a privilege to be able to play a character that could in any way possibly inspire anyone.” She added, “Kate Bishop is a character that I would have loved to have had growing up - somebody who is completely ambitious, driven and disciplined, and takes it upon herself to do whatever it is she has to do to achieve her goals.”

Jeremy Renner in 'The Avengers.' (Image Source: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures | Photo by Zade Rosenthal)

Meanwhile, news of Steinfeld's return comes after fans learned about Elizabeth Olsen reprising her role as Scarlet Witch during the ‘VisionQuest’ finale. Towards the end of 2022's ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,’ Wanda Maximoff was seen destroying the Darkhold across the multiverse moments before a mountain collapsed on her. However, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom appearance lifted the rubble off Wanda in the 'VisionQuest' finale post-credits scene and addressed her, sparking speculation about her fate and potential return to the MCU.