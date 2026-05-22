Netflix drops first look at 'Peaky Blinders' sequel featuring 'Stranger Things' star as Thomas Shelby’s son

Netflix expands the 'Peaky Blinders' universe with a post-war sequel series starring 'Stranger Things' fan-favorite and other major stars.

Netflix just dropped the most exciting update about the upcoming untitled 'Peaky Blinders' sequel. The Stranger Things' star Charlie Heaton has been locked in to play Thomas Shelby's younger son, Charles Shelby. The actor gained prominence by playing Jonathan Byers in the globally popular fantasy drama series. The streamer made an official announcement on May 22, mentioning that Heaton will lead the series alongside Jamie Bell, who plays his brother, Duke Shelby. The six-episode series from Steven Knight will "introduce viewers to a whole new generation of Peaky Blinders."

Charlie Heaton's photo shared by Netflix (Image Credit: Netflix | Photo by Charles Viglasky)

The two-season sequel will follow the original 'Peaky Blinders' series and the recently released feature-length film, 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.' "I am thrilled that we are announcing a new era of Peaky Blinders, moving the story to post-war Birmingham in the early 50s," Knight said. "We are incredibly fortunate to have Jamie Bell taking the role of Tommy Shelby’s oldest son, Duke, and to have Charlie Heaton also leading the cast as Tommy’s youngest son, Charles Shelby. There are more exciting cast announcements to come, and Peaky is on the road again." The creator also mentioned that the series will be set in Birmingham and tell the story of a city rising from the ashes after the Birmingham Blitz. "The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel, and it will be a h*ll of a ride, Knight said.

Finn Wolfhard, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, and Eduardo Franco in 'Stranger Things' (Image Credit: Netflix)

The official synopsis reads, "Having fought a violent war, much of it behind enemy lines, Charles Shelby is now embracing normality. He hasn’t seen his half-brother Duke in years. Charles severed all ties to the Peaky Blinders gang and the hedonistic Shelby lifestyle. But can you ever escape your own blood?" Jessica Brown Findlay, Lashana Lynch, and Lucy Karczewski are also confirmed to be part of the cast. Charles Shelby was briefly mentioned in 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man,' but the narrative primarily focused on the dysfunctional relationship between Tommy and Duke, played by Barry Keoghan. The film concluded Tommy's story, and the burden to run his notorious gang was passed down to Duke. The series will arrive on Netflix in most parts of the world; however, in the U.K., it will premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. It is currently being filmed in and around Digbeth Loc Studios in Birmingham. A release date has not been officially announced yet.