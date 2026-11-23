Joe Russo confirms ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ runtime as he teases new trailer drop

Hayley Atwell earlier fueled speculation about an upcoming trailer when she revealed that one was set to drop on November 23

'Avengers: Doomsday' has kept fans on the edge of their seats with every new revelation. The latest one comes from the mastermind, Joe Russo himself. As per Deadline, the director shared in a fireside chat at the Qatar Film Committee’s second Doha Industry Days that the highly anticipated movie has a runtime of two and a half hours. Russo shared the detail while explaining how the team has been preparing audiences for the film over the past year. “We’ve done a series of tags around the characters because the story actually started in January of last year, and you’ve been watching it slowly unfold, and these are all pieces of something that are going to equal two and a half hours of your time on December 18,” he said.

(L-R) Joe Russo and Anthony Russo speak onstage during the 2026 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 25, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman)

The runtime puts ‘Doomsday’ on par with 'Infinity War' in terms of length. However, the new installment is much shorter than 'Endgame,' which ran for 181 minutes. The two-and-a-half-hour runtime may leave some viewers wondering how the film will accommodate its approximately 30 MCU characters. Still, the team has tackled a similarly large ensemble in ‘Infinity War,’ so they have experience balancing multiple storylines and characters.

Joe Russo talking about 'Doomsday' at Doha Industry Days (Image Source: Instagram | @dohafilm)

During the conversation, Joe Russo also hinted at new drops before the film's release. He shared that the reactions to past drops are also helping him gauge how well viewers are following the story so he can make adjustments accordingly. “It’s slowly investing them [fans] emotionally. But I’m also getting feedback as that’s happening, and we can make adjustments as we go, based on what people are tracking or not tracking,” he explained. “It’s a very complicated story also, so I have to make sure that they’re following each little crumb we give them. If they get the wrong thing from it, then I have to make adjustments, knowing that they might have the wrong idea about it.”

When asked about when fans could expect a trailer, he said, "My guess is some time between now and the movie coming out [on December 18 through Disney], you should keep checking, keep refreshing your feed," as per Screendaily.com.

A still from 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (Image Source: Marvel Studios)

Hayley Atwell, who plays Peggy Carter, also fueled speculation about an upcoming trailer. While signing autographs in New York on Friday, she told fans that a trailer could arrive on November 23. She said, “There’s a new trailer I think dropping on Monday… am I allowed to have said that?” A sneak peek is also set to drop on November 30 during ABC's 'The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular.' 'Avengers: Doomsday' will release worldwide on December 18, 2026. The film features MCU favorites including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Tom Hiddleston, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Hailee Steinfeld, and more.