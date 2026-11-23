‘Avengers: Doomsday’ final trailer reveals Cap’s son and gives Cyclops his iconic battle cry

Steve Rogers has some explaining to do at home, while the X-Men answer the call in the final ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer.

Doomsday is coming, and Steve Rogers has some explaining to do at home. Marvel’s final ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer, released November 23, opens with Chris Evans’ former Captain America and the family he built with Peggy Carter. Their teenage son knows him as Dad, with no idea about the shield or the Avengers. A visit from the Fantastic Four is about to change that.

Steve and Peggy (Hayley Atwell) are already struggling with how much to tell him. “We made a choice that we knew was right. Why does it feel so wrong to lie to him?” Steve asks. Then their son walks in on the visitors and gets straight to the point: “Holy crap! Dad, were you a superhero?” Steve’s answer takes him back to the beginning: “There were six of us. We were called the Avengers.”

Steve Rogers holds Mjolnir as the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men assemble in the final ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer (Image Source: Marvel Studios)

Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm need Steve’s help against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. The visit pulls him back into the world he left after returning the Infinity Stones in ‘Endgame.’ There’s a hug with Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, but Steve also has a warning for the heroes gathering around him. “Years ago, we did what was needed to make the world right, but we didn’t know those choices would have consequences,” he says. Getting them to cooperate takes some persuasion, too: “If you can’t find a way to trust them, then I hope you trust me.”

Worlds are colliding across the multiverse, bringing the Avengers, New Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men into the same fight. Doom has a demand of his own: “All of you have lived stolen lives. But now you must give them back.” He sends Sentinels, the machines built to hunt mutants, after the heroes. That’s when James Marsden’s Cyclops calls out, “To me, my X-Men.” Alan Cumming’s Nightcrawler teleports in reinforcements, including Rebecca Romijn’s Mystique, Kelsey Grammer’s Beast and Channing Tatum’s Gambit. They join a battlefield that also includes Thor, Shang-Chi and Yelena Belova.

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach return as the Fantastic Four. Anthony Mackie is back as Sam Wilson/Captain America, alongside Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Florence Pugh’s Yelena, whose former Thunderbolts teammates are now the New Avengers. Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen reprise Professor X and Magneto, while Tom Hiddleston returns as Loki. Joe and Anthony Russo direct from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely. ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ opens December 18, followed by ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ on December 17, 2027.