Will there be another ‘Hunger Games’ movie? Lionsgate gives update on franchise’s future

The studio chairman and the author both addressed the question at the New York premiere

With ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ having only been in US cinemas for a single weekend, many have wondered if there will be more ‘Hunger Games’ to come. So far, Lionsgate has confirmed no 7th film. At the New York premiere, company Chairman Adam Fogelson indicated that they would look to author Suzanne Collins to produce another story first, per Variety. The latest film, directed by Francis Lawrence, centers around Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) during the 50th Hunger Games, and began its US release on November 20.

A still from ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Lionsgate Movies)

Fogelson described Collins as the driving force of the series and a valued collaborator. He stated that Collins takes her writing very seriously and will decide when it’s time for her to create another. He cited Lionsgate’s work with Stephenie Meyer on ‘Twilight’ and the ‘John Wick’ and ‘Saw’ filmmakers as examples of the studio preferring to keep the creators of a property involved. Despite being at the NY premiere, Collins did not speak to any members of the press. Upon meeting some fans at an autograph signing session, when questioned about the prospect of a further book, her response was simply “we’ll see.” Lawrence also confirmed that Collins does not provide any indication to the production team or Lionsgate regarding her intentions.

Suzanne Collins attends 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping' premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 16, 2026, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images for Lionsgate | Photo by Jason Mendez)

The film grossed $120 million in North America over its opening weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Lionsgate had projected an opening above $80 million, while other forecasts ranged from $100 million to $130 million. The result is nearly triple the $44 million debut of 2023’s ‘The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,’ and the fourth-biggest opening in the franchise, behind ‘Catching Fire,’ ‘The Hunger Games,’ and ‘Mockingjay – Part 1.’ The franchise now stands at roughly $3.437 billion worldwide, which makes it Lionsgate’s highest-grossing franchise, ahead of ‘The Twilight Saga.’

A still from ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Lionsgate Movies)

This is unsurprising given that each previous film in the franchise has been based directly on a book written by Collins. There have been 6 films so far based on 5 novels, owing to ‘Mockingjay’ being released in 2 separate installments. Collins contributed to the screenwriting of the original film and continues to collaborate closely with the director and studio, including Lawrence, who has helmed the series since ‘Catching Fire’ (2013). ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ was confirmed by Lionsgate on June 6, 2024, the same day Scholastic unveiled the book, which was published on March 18, 2025.

At the film’s London premiere, Lawrence shared that he would love to see a future film focused on Plutarch Heavensbee, per TheWrap. Plutarch takes charge of the games as Head Gamemaker from the 75th Hunger Games in ‘Catching Fire,’ where Philip Seymour Hoffman played him. Jesse Plemons is the younger Plutarch in ‘Sunrise on the Reaping,’ and producer Nina Jacobson said she is obsessed with the character. That kind of movie, though, would first require another Collins book. ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ is now in US theaters.