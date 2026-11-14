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‘Glee’ star Chris Colfer in talks to return as Kurt Hummel for Disney+ reboot

Chris Colfer has opened up about a possible return to the world of 'Glee', sharing early ideas about Kurt Hummel's future
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Chris Colfer (Cover Image Source: Instagram | Eoin Carey, @chriscolfer)
A still of Chris Colfer (Cover Image Source: Instagram | Eoin Carey, @chriscolfer)

The halls of William McKinley High School could soon welcome back one of their most memorable faces. Chris Colfer revealed that he is in early talks about reprising Kurt Hummel for the upcoming 'Glee' reboot on Disney+ and Hulu. Although the actor has not committed to returning, he says the initial idea pitched to him sounds promising. During an appearance on 'The Daily Beast's Obsessed: The Podcast', Colfer admitted that he was initially curious about what the revival could offer. He also wondered whether the new series could match the original show's groundbreaking approach to storytelling. "At this point, I'm just curious," he said, recalling how the original series explored subjects that were considered revolutionary at the time.

A still of Chris Colfer (Image Source: Instagram | @chriscolfer)

Colfer already had a "nice conversation with someone" about the project's direction and expects further discussions. "From what I heard, it sounded very funny and it sounded like a good idea. So we'll see," he added. If Colfer returns, he already has a few ideas about where Kurt's life could have gone since the original series ended in 2015. Rather than revisiting his high school days, the actor would like to see the character in a position of influence. He imagined Kurt becoming a Miranda Priestly-style figure, running his own fashion blog or magazine. Colfer also suggested Kurt could be touring with pop star Chappell Roan as her stylist.

Another possibility would be exploring Kurt's life with his husband, Blaine Anderson, played by Darren Criss. The original series ended with the couple married and raising a child with Rachel Berry, played by Lea Michele, as their surrogate. Colfer even joked that the two would have very different parenting styles, with Kurt relying on his signature sharp looks to discipline their children.

A still of Chris Colfer (Image Source: Instagram | @chriscolfer)

The possibility of reuniting with former castmates also brings back difficult memories. Colfer acknowledged that returning to the series would be emotional following the deaths of Cory Monteith, who played Finn Hudson, and Naya Rivera, who portrayed Santana Lopez. "It was really hard going back to the show after Cory passed, and I'm sure it'd be really difficult, especially now that Naya's gone too," he said.

Despite those painful memories, Colfer questioned whether the losses should prevent him from reconnecting with his former castmates. "Are you going to let the loss of two people you love very much prevent you from being around a dozen other people you love as well?" he reflected. The original 'Glee' ran for six seasons on Fox between 2009 and 2015.

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