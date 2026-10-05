‘The Batman Part II’ hits another roadblock after its long-awaited return to production

DC Studios has addressed the sequel’s status just weeks after Robert Pattinson teased an ambitious return to Gotham.

Gotham’s criminals aren’t the only obstacles standing between Robert Pattinson’s Batman and his next outing. ‘The Batman Part II’ has hit another interruption after filming got underway in London. The sequel’s production has been temporarily paused, according to Deadline’s exclusive report. DC Studios has issued a statement explaining the decision and addressing what comes next.

Director Matt Reeves is stepping away to attend to a family matter. “Production on 'The Batman Part II' has been temporarily paused while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter,” the studio said in a statement. “Matt has the full support of DC Studios, and we look forward to continuing the journey soon.” The statement did not specify how long the pause would last or provide a date for filming to resume.

For viewers waiting for the sequel, the question is whether the interruption will change its theatrical arrival. ‘The Batman Part II’ remains scheduled for February 18, 2028. Sources told the outlet it was too early to determine whether the stoppage would affect that date. A further release delay has therefore not been confirmed.

Robert Pattinson in a still from 'The Batman' (Image source: Warner Bros)

Pattinson returns as Batman, with Andy Serkis reprising Alfred and Colin Farrell returning as Penguin. Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan are among the additions to the sequel’s cast. Jayme Lawson, Charles Dance, Gil Perez-Abraham, and Sebastian Koch are also appearing. Jeffrey Wright and Brian Tyree Henry are also franchise newcomers in Reeves’ follow-up.

Before the pause, Pattinson had discussed the sequel’s direction, sharing his excitement for the sequel. “It’s so ambitious,” he told Collider. “I mean, I sort of said the other day on something that the first one was a different take on a Batman movie, and this one is another… It’s a real left turn from the first one, but somehow it keeps the elements of the kind of feel of it. But it just feels really ambitious, and I’m excited to see how it turns out.” For now, DC Studios’ statement indicates that production will continue, with timing still unspecified.