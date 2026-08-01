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Was Daredevil's Matt Murdock cut from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'? Charlie Cox rumors explained

Marvel fans expected a familiar MCU hero in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'. Here's what really happened behind the Daredevil rumors.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Tom Holland in a still from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (L) and Charlie Cox in a still from 'Daredevil' (R) (Cover Image Source: Marvel Studios)
Tom Holland in a still from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (L) and Charlie Cox in a still from 'Daredevil' (R) (Cover Image Source: Marvel Studios)

Marvel fans walked into 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' expecting at least one familiar surprise alongside Tom Holland's latest adventure. One name kept appearing across online discussions before the film finally reached theaters. Despite months of speculation, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock never appears anywhere in the finished movie. That has left many viewers wondering whether Marvel quietly removed Daredevil from the story before release. The short answer is no. Matt Murdock was never part of the completed film, even though rumors suggested he would once again cross paths with Peter Parker.

Charlie Cox in a still from 'Daredevil'
Charlie Cox in a still from 'Daredevil' (Image Source: Marvel Studios

According to a report published by The Sunday Guardian, fans had good reasons to believe another crossover could happen after 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. Matt Murdock briefly appeared as Peter Parker's lawyer after Mysterio exposed Spider-Man's secret identity to the world. His short appearance quickly became a fan favorite and sparked hopes that Marvel would expand their partnership in future films. The speculation also grew because Charlie Cox kept denying his involvement before the movie was released. Many fans remembered how Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire also denied returning for No Way Home before surprising audiences. This time, however, Cox's statements turned out to be completely accurate, and Daredevil does not appear in 'Brand New Day'.

For anyone unfamiliar with the character, Matt Murdock lives a double life inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He works as a blind lawyer during the day while secretly protecting Hell's Kitchen as Daredevil after dark. Charlie Cox first played the role in Netflix's 'Daredevil', before officially joining the wider MCU through 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. Although Matt Murdock stayed away from the latest Spider-Man film, another Marvel Netflix character came much closer to appearing. Rosario Dawson recently revealed she filmed a scene as Claire Temple for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'. Speaking during a GalaxyCon 2026 panel, Dawson confirmed the sequence never made the final theatrical cut.

Charlie Cox in a still from 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'
Charlie Cox in a still from 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (Image Source: Marvel Studios)

Claire Temple became one of the most recognizable supporting characters across Marvel's Netflix shows. She appeared in Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders, often helping injured heroes recover. Her final appearance came during 'Luke Cage' Season 2, making many longtime fans eager for another return. Even without Daredevil appearing this time, Marvel has not closed the door on another meeting between New York's famous heroes. Matt Murdock continues his journey through 'Daredevil: Born Again', while Peter Parker faces new street-level threats after Brand New Day. Their paths still seem naturally connected, leaving fans hopeful that the long-awaited crossover will simply arrive another day.

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