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‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ sets Season 8 release date as fan favorites return

‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ returns with a new season following couples who move abroad to build a life with their partners.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Zuri and Ben reunite in ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 8 trailer (Cover Image Source: Youtube/TLC)
Zuri and Ben reunite in ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 8 trailer (Cover Image Source: Youtube/TLC)

Two familiar couples are getting another chapter on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,' but neither reunion begins on easy ground. Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio return as their family faces an uncertain future, while Niles Valentine heads back to Ghana with a plan that Matilda Nti does not know about. TLC's Season 8 cast also includes five new couples whose moves abroad bring questions about family, trust, and sacrifice. 

The new season premieres Sunday, October 4, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. The couples' stories unfold across Ghana, Singapore, France, Italy, Australia, and Mexico. TLC says they will discover that "starting over is anything but simple." The network adds, "New cultures, complicated family dynamics, unexpected challenges, and shocking revelations will test their relationships in ways they never anticipated. Through it all, they'll have to decide whether the life and love they crossed the world for is truly worth the sacrifice."

Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio in ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ (Image Source: TLC)
Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio in ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ (Image Source: TLC)

Kenny and Armando, who first appeared in Season 2 in 2020, enter the season after a health scare involving Armando's 13-year-old daughter, Hannah. Delays with Armando's visa also cast doubt on their plans. "With their future suddenly uncertain, Kenny and Armando face the possibility of an impossible choice that could leave the people they love on opposite sides of the border," TLC's description reads.

On the other hand, Niles and Matilda have been married for nearly two years but continue to live in different countries. Niles had promised to bring Matilda to the US within five months of leaving Ghana, but visa issues prevented the move. He now returns for what Matilda believes is an anniversary visit. TLC says, "Now, Niles is returning to Ghana, hoping to make amends with Matilda's family and get their marriage back on track. She thinks he's coming for their anniversary, but he's keeping a life-changing secret: this isn't just a visit. Niles plans to leave America behind and move to Ghana for good."

'90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days' stars Matilda and Niles (TLC)
'90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' stars Matilda and Niles (TLC)

Five new couples complete the cast. Jonathan leaves Groton, Connecticut, to join his pregnant girlfriend, Ally, in Woodlands, Singapore. Zuri and Ben try to save their relationship in France as questions arise about another woman and Ben's skeptical friends, while Jessy moves from the Bronx to Florence and begins to question the life Vittorio presented to her.

Michelle leaves Dallas for Accra to be with Felix. Andi also puts her Nashville music career on hold to join Nigel in Brisbane, where the couple discovers that they view their ethically non-monogamous relationship differently.

The trailer shows the returning and new couples confronting what their moves could cost them. Season 8 will follow all seven relationships as they decide whether the lives they are building abroad are worth what they have left behind.

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