‘The Floor’ host Rob Lowe teases Season 6 changes and major surprise: ‘I’ve been pushing..’

Rob Lowe teases major changes for ‘The Floor’ Season 6 and hints at what could come next for the hit Fox game show.

Rob Lowe says ‘The Floor’ Season 6 will bring a more competitive cast to the Fox game show. All 100 contestants entering the new season have already won something. The cast includes Miss Teen USA, a winner of 'The Voice,' athletes, reality show winners, and the world’s best hot dog-eating champion. Their backgrounds give the new season a cast with experience across very different competitive fields. The biggest gameplay addition is the Power Shot, which joins the existing Time Boost and Category Steal.

The biggest difference this season is the contestants. “Yeah. Where you really see the change this season in the players is because they’re champions,” Lowe told TV Insider. He also said there were fewer ‘flameouts’ because the players understood the pressure. However, winning one competition does not necessarily make someone an expert in the category they receive on ‘The Floor.’

That difference can create unexpected conversations and gameplay as contestants face subjects outside their previous areas of success. The cast also features some unusual champions. The 62-year-old actor said he was surprised to learn that a barbecue champion would be among the contestants.

Rob Lowe attends 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City (Image Source: Dia Dipasupil | Getty Images)

The Power Shot gives contestants a new way to influence who enters the next matchup, and a player who wins three games can choose who gets randomized. The veteran actor himself activates the feature: “They don’t get to say, ‘Activate the randomizer,’ though. That’s me,” he said. “I have that in my contract.”

The advantage could also change how contestants decide when to stay under the radar. Previously, avoiding attention could be part of a player's strategy. The Power Shot gives players a reason to think differently about whom they want to target. “An element of strategy in the past has been to try to hide on the floor,” the '9-1-1: Lone Star' actor explained. “And then you can just throw them down with the Power Shot.”

A screenshot of Rob Lowe and Jimmy Kimmel from a February 2025 episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Lowe said producing ‘The Floor’ involves finding new ways to keep the competition interesting without disrupting the elements that already work. “We learn something new each year, producing this show, and it’s always a balancing act of not breaking something that works great, but also improving it and making it fresh.”

Furthermore, ‘The Floor’ has already been renewed for Season 7, and Lowe hinted that the franchise could eventually bring familiar faces back into the competition. He was asked about the possibility of a redemption season featuring previous winners and fan favorites, or a spinoff.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Rob Lowe attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California (Image Source: Frazer Harrison | Getty Images)

Rather than dismissing the idea, the Emmy-nominated actor had a surprising answer after he suggested the concept had already been discussed. “You, my fine-feathered friend, might be a psychic,” he said. “I’m not saying anything yet, but you’re not the first person to be kicking that idea around.” Lowe has also been thinking about ways to expand ‘The Floor’ beyond its current format. One of his ideas is a celebrity edition. “I’ve been pushing for a celebrity edition,” Lowe said.

Rob Lowe also wants to see a version aimed at younger contestants. The Hollywood veteran pointed to ‘Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?’ and ‘MasterChef Junior’ as examples of shows that successfully feature young participants. A holiday mini-run version of celebrities is another idea he would like to see. In that version, celebrities could compete for charity.

The 'Parks and Recreation' star even joked about contacting stars including Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt and Oprah. None of those versions have been confirmed as an upcoming series or special. For now, the winner will take home the $250,000 grand prize, while contestants who claim the most territory during an episode can win $20,000.