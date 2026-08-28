‘General Hospital’ star Maurice Benard teases fan-favorite's return as Sonny’s story gets ‘intense'

Maurice Benard previews major changes for Sonny while teasing that a member of his family will soon return.

Maurice Benard says Sonny Corinthos is heading into a major new chapter on ‘General Hospital.’ In an Instagram video, the actor described the recent material as “intense, deep, real.” He credited the ABC soap’s team with renewing his enthusiasm for the role. Benard’s update also held a surprise: a co-star who has not appeared for several months is returning.

Benard said the scripts have made the difference for him. “As an actor, you’re only as good as your story and your writing,” he said. “And that’s what’s been happening lately. And there’s such a difference.” He also praised executive producer Frank Valentini, co-head writer Elizabeth Korte, and the writing team before naming Steve Burton, Laura Wright, Maura West, Rick Hearst, Nazneen Contractor, and Giovanni Mazza as upcoming scene partners. Furthermore, there had been plenty of speculations about Burton's exit from the show.

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) holds Fizz while greeting Justine Turner (Nazneen Contractor) in ‘General Hospital’ (Image Source: ABC)

The unexpected co-star Benard added to his list was fan-favorite “Fizz.” Sonny’s Pomeranian debuted in December 2025 as one of the animals Emma Scorpio-Drake and Gio Palmieri rescued from Professor Dalton’s unethical testing lab.

Sonny took in the pup in February, but Fizz has made only a handful of appearances since then, making Benard’s unexpected mention a welcome tease for fans who have been missing the four-legged member of Sonny’s family.

Justine Turner (Nazneen Contractor) pets Fizz as Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) holds the Pomeranian in ‘General Hospital’ (Image Source: ABC)

Benard closed the video by stressing that his praise was unsolicited. “This has been a good couple of weeks,” he said before explaining that he had not been paid to record the message and that it came “from the heart.”

Fizz’s return brings a lighter presence to Sonny’s storyline, although Benard did not reveal when the Pomeranian will appear. Meanwhile, Benard’s list of scene partners places Sonny back among family members, former allies, rivals and other figures tied to his changing life.