‘The Voice’ Season 30 Premiere Night 1 brings 4-chair turn, new twist and surprise team picks

Highly anticipated Premiere Night 1 featured four chair turns, First-In button in play, and a series of incredible Blind Auditions.

‘The Voice’ Season 30 premiered with returning coaches Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson, joined by newly joined Queen Latifah and Riley Green. The first night of Premiere Week started with Blind Auditions. For this, coaches will be witnessing a series of auditions from talented artists and building their teams. The first one was BigCountry, who performed “I Put A Spell On You” by Annie Lennox. The 37-year-old artist was added to Team Queen. Next up was Joe Henley performing “Anymore” by Travis Tritt. It was Joe’s first-ever “real gig.” Both Kelly and Riley wanted the 19-year-old singer on their teams. He then went to Team Riley.

A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Premiere Night 1 featuring BigCountry (Image Source: NBC | Photo By: Griffin Nagel)

The next contestant was 21-year-old Hazel Gerson. She sang “Too Close” by Alex Care. Both Riley and Kelly turned chairs for the artist. She chose to be part of Team Kelly. Marcus Ladden Jr. was the next performer. The Atlanta native performed “Cry Me A River” by Julie London. For him, Queen Latifah and Kelly both turned chairs, but he later joined Team Queen. Destinee Monroe, a 32-year-old artist, performed “Home Sweet Home” by Mötley Crüe. Destinee used to be in a band with her sister and was also signed to Interscope even before she was a teenager. However, a decade later, they split up, and she has been a solo performer ever since. Interestingly, three coaches, Adam, Queen Latifah, and Riley, turned their chairs to get Destinee on their teams. But she went to Team Adam.

A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Premiere Night 1 featuring Hazel Gerson (Image Source: YouTube | @The Voice)

The next up was Ferryn Wright and Brinkley Wright. The duo performed “When Will I Be Loved” by Linda Ronstadt. The sisters from Tennessee got a surprising 4-chair turn. Despite all four coaches wanting Ferryn and Brinkley on their teams, the two ultimately went to Team Riley. The next performer was Forte, a 31-year-old singer from Virginia. He performed “Before I Let Go” by Frankie Beverly and Maze. However, there was no chair turn for him. Caroline Alexis performed Rascal Flatts’ “Take Me There.” She joined Team Riley after he was the only coach to turn his chair.

A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Premiere Night 1 featuring Mia Knight (Image Source: NBC | Photo By: Griffin Nagel)

The next artist performing in the Blind Auditions was Mia Knight. The 16-year-old performed “You Stole The Show” by Sienna Spiro. Coaches including Queen Latifah, Riley, and Kelly fought over getting Mia on their teams. However, with the newly introduced First-In button, Queen Latifah got Mia on her team. The next performer was Owen Uffens. He performed "Everybody's Talking” by Harry Nilsson. Both Adam and Kelly turned their chairs to get Owen on their teams. He then chose Team Adam. 13-year-old Brianna Cameron was the next one. She performed “River Deep, Mountain High” by Tina Turner and made it to Team Kelly. By the end of Premiere Night 1, Team Kelly and Team Adam had two artists each, while Team Queen and Team Riley had three each.​