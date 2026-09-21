Taylor Frankie Paul exits ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ amid court-ordered test controversy

The Hulu star says she is stepping away as cast tensions and questions about Season 6 continue, citing two reasons for her exit.

Taylor Frankie Paul says she is stepping away from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,’ days after her planned return for Season 6 became public. The reality star announced the decision on Instagram on Monday, September 21, reversing course after appearing on the Hulu series. Her exit comes amid legal disputes and growing tension within the cast. However, Hulu and Paul’s representatives have not commented on the announcement.

“My gratitude goes to all the networks that supported me throughout this and gave me the chance to return. However, I don’t desire to move forward like this,” Paul wrote. She said she had previously been willing to leave so the rest of the cast could continue with less stress and was now “back to that point.” Paul also accused cast members of participating in a “pile on” amid the public scrutiny surrounding her. She added, “Almost the entire cast plus some, going at me….laughing about my kids is disgusting."

Paul said her relationships with members of the ensemble had deteriorated and described the situation as “bullying for months now.” She drew a distinction between her co-stars and the production team, saying crew members had checked on her during the past year. She concluded, “I’m just relieved to be out.”

The announcement followed Variety’s report that Paul allegedly failed a recent court-ordered dr*g test connected to her custody disputes with Dakota Mortensen and Tate Paul. Paul did not address that allegation in her Instagram statement. According to the outlet, the test was required after a Utah court ruling in July, and the results were placed under a protective order that restricted their disclosure. Her ex-husband later asked the court to unseal them, but they had not been made public before TMZ reported on the alleged result.

A screengrab of Taylor Frankie Paul taken from 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' clip (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @hulu)

Paul’s change of plans adds another question to a production already dealing with cast departures. Mikayla Matthews left during Season 6 filming and later said Paul’s planned return was the reason, citing concerns involving children. Mayci Neeley and Layla Taylor also expressed uncertainty about their longer-term futures, while Whitney Leavitt had previously announced her exit. Season 6 has been filming without Paul since July.

Season 5 premiered on September 10 with five episodes following a production pause tied to investigations into domestic violence allegations involving Paul and Mortensen. Neither person faced charges, and a court granted mutual restraining orders. Hulu renewed the series for 20 additional episodes in August, which were expected to be divided between Seasons 6 and 7. It remains unclear whether Paul’s withdrawal will change those production plans.