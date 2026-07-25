Is Ellie pregnant in ‘Ransom Canyon’? Breaking down the emotional ending of Netflix show

Ellie and Yancy find themselves at a crossroads after the events of ‘Ransom Canyon’ Season 2.

Fans who were eagerly waiting for Season 2 of the romantic Neo-Western series 'Ransom Canyon' were not disappointed. Released on July 23 on Netflix, the show's intriguing storyline this season is focused on Ellie (Marianly Tejada) and Yancy (Jack Schumacher). Both were about to get married in the Season 1 finale, but their plans went down the drain when Yancy's wife, Sidney (Heidi Engerman), made an appearance. The marriage was apparently part of a con when the exes used to grift alongside each other. As if that shock was not enough, halfway through Season 2's first episode, it was revealed that Ellie was expecting a child with Yancy. Sidney finds out and threatens to use the pregnancy to claim half of Fuller Ranch during divorce proceedings.

Still of Ellie from'Ransom Canyon' — Image Source: Netflix | JEFF NEUMANN

To drive Sidney away from his and Ellie's life for good, Yancy concocts a plan. He convinces Sidney to trick Sam Kirkland (Brett Cullen) into buying land left to him by his father, Cap Fuller (James Brolin), which is worthless at a high price. They plan to do so by making him believe that it contains oil. He would give Sidney a significant portion of the profit in exchange for her leaving him alone. "Cap [Fuller] bought this mystery land, and Yancy's like 'It's worthless.' And then he's like, 'What am I gonna do?' And he needs to get rid of Sidney, and he sees an opportunity," Showrunner April Blair explained to Deadline. "She's saying, 'Don't you miss grifting?' And he's like, 'Alright, I'm gonna give you what you want. I'm gonna do this last grift with you, but then you gotta go.'"

Sidney and Ellie from 'Ransom Canyon' — Image Source: Netflix

As per the plan, Sidney poses as a recently divorced woman to lure former Senator Sam. Ellie also joins in to convince Sam of the scam. Ultimately, it is Ellie who gets close to Sam rather than Sidney, as she listens to him rather than force any advances. Ellie eventually succeeds in leading him to the stretch of land. Their plan comes under danger when Sam sends a surveyor to inspect the land, but Sidney uses her wiles to blackmail the geologist and give the former senator a false report. Sam is finally convinced, and he agrees to pay $8 million for drilling rights and half of future profits.

However, Midway through the con, Sidney begins to feel a certain way about cheating Sam. "They start to grift him, and then I think Yancy via Ellie starts to grow a conscience about it, and old Yancy probably would have just gone through with the whole thing and taken money and run, but he's a different person," Blair said. "She's like the angel on his shoulder, Ellie, and Sid's the devil [saying] 'Let's do it,' and he makes the right decision. So it's midway through. What they do is they switch the con, and they turn it on her. It's a way to frame her and save Sam from making a huge mistake. Get her to sign the divorce papers and all of that. It's a con on a con. You just go for the emotional [parts]. We're not a heavy mystery plot."

Still of Ellie and Yancy from 'Ransom Canyon' — Image Source: Netflix | JEFF NEUMANN

Yancy decides to con Sidney. He gets her to sign the divorce papers with favorable terms for him by pretending to give away half the profits, when in reality there is no money, as the deal never went through. Ellie, Kai (Justin Johnson Cortez), Statten (Josh Duhamel), and Sam support him. Sidney witnesses the group celebrating their success when she returns to warn Yancy about Kai. She puts everything together and races to Yancy's home for revenge. There she finds Ellie and, in anger, pushes her off the porch. This sends Ellie into premature labor. She later gives birth to Isabella, but the incident leaves a deep impact on her mind. She chooses to distance herself from Yancy, fearing that more skeletons from his closet could harm her and her newborn. In all this, she is being supported by Kai, which could mean a new love triangle could be on the horizon. "That end scene and the breakup and Kai and the tension, that's really the launch of the next story," Blair added. All episodes of 'Ransom Canyon' are currently streaming on Netflix.