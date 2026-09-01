MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Which ‘Love Island’ USA couples are still together? Season 8 reunion reveals major updates

Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen hosted the highly anticipated ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 5 HOURS AGO
A still from the ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion (Cover Image Source: Peacock)
A still from the ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

The highly anticipated ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion was hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen. One of the key segments saw the Islanders reveal their current relationship statuses. Since leaving the villa, fans have seen some cast members spending time together and sharing pictures on social media, while others have stayed out of the limelight. The Season 8 finale saw Trinity and Bryce being crowned the winners. Along with the fan-favorite couple, the other finalists included: Aniya-Carl, Melanie-Sincere, and Kayda-Zach.

A still from the Season 8 reunion (Image Source: Peacock)
A still from the Season 8 reunion (Image Source: Peacock)

At the reunion, the cast members opened up about their current relationship status and what they have been up to since leaving the villa. The winning couple, Trinity and Bryce, became boyfriend and girlfriend during the show and left as a couple. The two are still together and have also appeared in various interviews together. Trinity has also been spotted supporting Bryce during his DJ gig in Los Angeles. Fan-favorite couple Aniya and Carl have been “taking it slow” since they left the villa. As Aniya shared, the two need to “calm down from the chaos.” She added that their families have become “really close” and they are “very happy with each other, but we need some time to breathe.” Kenzie and Dylan have also become girlfriend and boyfriend since the show ended. KC and Titi, who became a couple at Casa Amor, have also been together ever since. 

Couple
A still from  ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 featuring Melanie and Sincere (Image Source: Instagram | @sincere.rhea)

Another finalist duo, Melanie and Sincere, who had their fair share of ups and downs inside the villa, also opened up about their relationship status. Melanie told Ariana that she and Sincere were not boyfriend and girlfriend, but were "exclusive." Melanie said, "We’re kind of just seeing what happens in the outside world," while Sincere added that they are "on the same exact page." Zach and Kayda revealed that things are now official. While inside the villa, their being “exclusive but not boyfriend-girlfriend” sparked a lot of drama. Notably, the two have also been living together along with Zach’s brother, Charlie Georgiou, in Los Angeles.

​Notably, Casa Amor bombshells Parmida-Corbin and Jaiden-Caleb are no longer together. As Corbin broke the news at the reunion, he said, “Are we together? No. Not in relationship terms. But as friendships? Yes.” Parmida also opened up about the situation and said, “After we hung out and had, like, a lot of conversations, we just realized, like, we want different things. And there was really no point of being exclusive.” She added, “So I am happy with the memories that we made together, but I am excited to grow a friendship. And we’ve been hanging out as friends and it’s been great.”

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Big Brother’ Season 28 schedule gets several changes as finale approaches
BIG BROTHER

‘Big Brother’ Season 28 schedule gets several changes as finale approaches

In the coming weeks, a few episodes will air with a slight schedule change due to the football game, award show, and ‘Survivor’ premiere.
1 hour ago
Are Parmida and Corbin still together? ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Reunion drops surprise bombshell
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

Are Parmida and Corbin still together? ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Reunion drops surprise bombshell

Corbin and Parmida coupled up during the Casa Amor phase of the Peacock dating show.
3 hours ago
‘American Ninja Warrior’ Season 18 winner, 21, takes home $250K after dramatic finale
AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR (2009)

‘American Ninja Warrior’ Season 18 winner, 21, takes home $250K after dramatic finale

‘American Ninja Warrior’ Season 18 crowns its winner after a close race between Josiah Pippel and Kai Beckstrand
5 hours ago
Hulu makes major decision about Alex Cooper’s reality dating show
REALITY TV

Hulu makes major decision about Alex Cooper’s reality dating show

‘Love Overboard’s’ stars walked away with a $100,000 prize, but that was not enough to save the show
5 hours ago
‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ crowns winner as finale reveals Season 35 cast addition
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ crowns winner as finale reveals Season 35 cast addition

AJ Pritchard, Adele Zaikman, and Selena Hamilton competed in the exciting finale
9 hours ago
‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Week 8 Spoilers: HOH, nominations, and eviction revealed
BIG BROTHER

‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Week 8 Spoilers: HOH, nominations, and eviction revealed

While the latest episode featured challenges from the medieval-themed twist, the spoilers revealed who was eliminated from the BB House.
1 day ago
‘Vanderpump Villa’ renewed for Season 4 with a major change in location
VANDERPUMP VILLA (2024)

‘Vanderpump Villa’ renewed for Season 4 with a major change in location

After France, Italy, and England, Vanderpump Villa is taking its cameras somewhere completely new for Season 4
3 days ago
‘SNL’ star returns to ‘AGT’ as judge while Simon Cowell takes brief break
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

‘SNL’ star returns to ‘AGT’ as judge while Simon Cowell takes brief break

‘AGT’ will bring a ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum to judge live shows in the place of Simon Cowell, recovering from surgery
3 days ago
Where to watch ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion? Release date, time and more
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

Where to watch ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion? Release date, time and more

The upcoming ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion will feature heated arguments and disagreements among the cast members
4 days ago
Why are the ‘Big Brother’ live feeds down? Here’s when they will return after latest elimination
BIG BROTHER

Why are the ‘Big Brother’ live feeds down? Here’s when they will return after latest elimination

‘Big Brother’ host Julie Chen Moonves announced a surprising twist during the 1000th episode celebration
4 days ago