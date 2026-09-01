Which ‘Love Island’ USA couples are still together? Season 8 reunion reveals major updates

Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen hosted the highly anticipated ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion

The highly anticipated ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion was hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen. One of the key segments saw the Islanders reveal their current relationship statuses. Since leaving the villa, fans have seen some cast members spending time together and sharing pictures on social media, while others have stayed out of the limelight. The Season 8 finale saw Trinity and Bryce being crowned the winners. Along with the fan-favorite couple, the other finalists included: Aniya-Carl, Melanie-Sincere, and Kayda-Zach.

A still from the Season 8 reunion (Image Source: Peacock)

At the reunion, the cast members opened up about their current relationship status and what they have been up to since leaving the villa. The winning couple, Trinity and Bryce, became boyfriend and girlfriend during the show and left as a couple. The two are still together and have also appeared in various interviews together. Trinity has also been spotted supporting Bryce during his DJ gig in Los Angeles. Fan-favorite couple Aniya and Carl have been “taking it slow” since they left the villa. As Aniya shared, the two need to “calm down from the chaos.” She added that their families have become “really close” and they are “very happy with each other, but we need some time to breathe.” Kenzie and Dylan have also become girlfriend and boyfriend since the show ended. KC and Titi, who became a couple at Casa Amor, have also been together ever since.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 featuring Melanie and Sincere (Image Source: Instagram | @sincere.rhea)

Another finalist duo, Melanie and Sincere, who had their fair share of ups and downs inside the villa, also opened up about their relationship status. Melanie told Ariana that she and Sincere were not boyfriend and girlfriend, but were "exclusive." Melanie said, "We’re kind of just seeing what happens in the outside world," while Sincere added that they are "on the same exact page." Zach and Kayda revealed that things are now official. While inside the villa, their being “exclusive but not boyfriend-girlfriend” sparked a lot of drama. Notably, the two have also been living together along with Zach’s brother, Charlie Georgiou, in Los Angeles.

​Notably, Casa Amor bombshells Parmida-Corbin and Jaiden-Caleb are no longer together. As Corbin broke the news at the reunion, he said, “Are we together? No. Not in relationship terms. But as friendships? Yes.” Parmida also opened up about the situation and said, “After we hung out and had, like, a lot of conversations, we just realized, like, we want different things. And there was really no point of being exclusive.” She added, “So I am happy with the memories that we made together, but I am excited to grow a friendship. And we’ve been hanging out as friends and it’s been great.”