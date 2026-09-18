Who are the traitors in ‘The Traitors: New Blood’? Accomplice twist changes everything

After choosing two Traitors, the host, Alan Cumming, introduced an exciting twist

The highly anticipated ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ premiered with two episodes on September 17. The NBC show welcomed 22 civilian cast members instead of celebrity contestants for the first time. The show began with host Alan Cumming greeting the contestants at the Scottish castle as they gathered around the Round Table. As fans are aware, the host usually chooses three Traitors. But in an all-new twist, he chose only two in the latest episode. This included Joe, a funeral director from Long Island, and Tomica Adams, a pilot from Boston. However, the host made his choice while everyone else was blindfolded. After this, he announced that there would be another Traitor. He noted, “One more will join this cutthroat cabal.”

A still from ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ featuring the host Alan Cumming (Image Source: YouTube | @NBC)

In the meantime, the newly chosen Traitors settled in with the other participants and also got to know each other. Soon, Alan joined them and introduced a new accomplice twist. He instructed the pair to select two players within the next 24 hours who would be “put through a series of tests.” Episode 2, titled 'I’m a Sweaty Boy,' revealed Xavier and Katie as the two accomplices. One of them will become the third Traitor while the other one will be eliminated from the game. Their first task was to complete a murder after the target had been chosen.

Tomica and Joe considered choosing Michael and Arisa as their options for the first murder. However, they chose Kim as she seemed capable of playing the game. They believed Kim was “used to taking over players as a coach.” They then revealed to Xavier and Katie that Kim was the target. Later at the Round Table, Madeline received 13 votes, Victor seven, and Kriste one. With the most votes against her, Madeline was banished from the game. Later, she revealed her true identity: a Faithful.

A still from ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ featuring Kim (Image Source: YouTube | @NBC)

The second episode ended with Katie and Xavier receiving their final test. They were tasked with finding death warrants hidden in the Library and Atrium within copies of 'Crime and Punishment.' Whoever presents the copy first will become the third Traitor in Episode 3. Things are about to get even more interesting this season as, for the first time, an incentive will be added to the prize pot for successfully banishing a Traitor. Every time that happens, an additional $15,000 will be added to the total prize.