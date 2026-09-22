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‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 16 ends on a tense cliffhanger after Nathan-Joe showdown

After the crew dinner, Nathan and Joe got into a heated exchange, with Gael in the middle of it.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 45 MINUTES AGO
A still from the latest ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 16 (Cover Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from the latest ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 16 (Cover Image Source: @Bravo)

The latest ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 16 featured Gael Cameron joining the crew for dinner. She and Nathan Gallagher share a son, Kaydon, and she was his girlfriend at the time of the filming. The recently released episode saw Nathan planning a night out with Gael. It also included their dinner with the rest of the crew. Fellow cast member, Joe, was nervous about being around Nathan and Gael after their offscreen fallout. At dinner, Gael and Nathan went to the restroom and talked. She told Nathan about Joe’s behavior and added, “I don’t really wanna cause trouble.” Nathan responded, “If he says anything, I’ll put him in his place.”

A still from the latest ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 16 featuring
A still from the latest ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 16 (Image Source: @Bravo)

In a confessional, Gael told the cameras, “I’m trying really, really freaking hard to be present. But it feels like this massive elephant in the room.” As for Nathan, he confessed to the cameras that the situation was “just uncomfortable” for him. He added that Joe was aware that Nathan could get “provoked” while “dealing with an a****le like this.”

On their way home, Nathan and Joe were in the same car with Gael and other crew members. Gael addressed the situation and told Joe that she had been uncomfortable throughout the evening. “You’ve been awkward all night. I’ve been uncomfortable, you’ve been uncomfortable. And I just want it to f****ng end, you know?” she added. As Joe said, “Here we go,” Nathan added, “Yeah, here we f*****g go.”

A still from the latest ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 16 featuring
A still from the latest ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 16 (Image Source: @Bravo)

Trying to resolve the situation, Gael told Joe, “All I’m asking from this conversation is for you to show respect to my family, and Nathan’s my family.” Nathan turned backward, facing Joe. Listening to Gael, Joe asked whether he could speak up. She told him to speak respectfully to her family. Joe told Gael that her remarks were “so crazy.” Nathan told Joe, “I can turn that smirk into a frown really fast.” With that, the situation escalated as Joe asked Nathan, “What, because you’re going to f****ng come at me?” The episode ended with Nathan turning toward Joe while Gael tried to stop him. The screen read, “To be continued…”

A still from the latest ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 16 featuring
A still from the latest ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 16 (Image Source: @Bravo)

Notably, the show was filmed earlier, but Nathan currently faces a case in Ireland from a 2022 incident. He was charged with assault causing harm after allegedly attacking an individual. He failed to appear in court, after which he also faces a bench warrant. In addition, Nathan and Gael have split after a December 2025 incident in Australia. Nathan was arrested on domestic-violence-related charges. After he failed to attend the scheduled court hearing, authorities issued an arrest warrant. In light of these events, Bravo officials also released a statement noting they do not “plan on working with Nathan in the future.”

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