‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 9 Episode 1 ends on worrying note as Tammy deals with painful injury

Tammy and Chris went to the gym to work out together in the premiere episode of ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 9

TLC's ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 9 aired Episode 1 on Tuesday, September 1, 2026. The reality show follows the Slaton sisters, Amy and Tammy, along with their family and friends, as they navigate their weight-loss journeys. Season 9 sees the sisters working to rebuild their bond while pursuing their personal goals. Amy explores her music career, while Tammy continues focusing on her fitness journey. The season premiere featured Tammy and her brother Chris hitting the gym together.

A still from ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 9 Episode 1 featuring Tammy (Image Source: TLC)

In a confessional, Tammy reflected on her fitness journey and shared, “When I was at my heaviest, I was at 725 lbs, and now I’m like 180 (lbs), and I do want to continue on it. But sometimes I’m still like, getting overwhelmed, and it's making me feel like I want to overeat.” She then got on the elliptical trainer and started walking as she told herself, “I’m gonna feel this tomorrow.” Chris was lifting weights nearby, and seeing his sister struggling to move around, he went up to her and asked, “You all right?” She wasn't sure what was happening to her, and he told Tammy to sit down.

A still from ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 9 Episode 1 featuring Tammy (Image Source: TLC)

After struggling to sit down, Tammy told the cameras that she had hurt her foot. “I need a producer. I really hurt my foot,” she said. A producer came running to check on Tammy and said, “What does it feel like? We have a medic.” While she insisted on getting the medic to Tammy, the latter wanted to try to walk by herself. Chris told the cameras, “I didn’t see what happened to Tammy when she was working on the elliptical.” He added, “One minute she’s okay. The next minute she had the medic.”

A still from ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 9 Episode 1 featuring Tammy and Chris (Image Source: TLC)

According to Tammy, she “stopped it, and it hit in between the step.” Soon, the medic checked Tammy’s injured foot, which she thought might be broken. Later, with an ice pack on her foot, Tammy shared an update, “I don’t even know. I slipped…in an attempt to stop…and my foot got caught. It was smashed and it kind of twisted and that’s why my ankle’s hurting.” She then told Chris that her foot was “sore,” and as the two walked out, Chris told her, “If it turns black in the morning, we’re gonna get it checked out.” Fans can now stream ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 9 Episode 1 on TLC.