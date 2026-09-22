Who is Joe Henley? ‘The Voice’ coach couldn’t help but sing along with this teenage singer

The 19-year-old singer impressed both Kelly Clarkson and Riley Green the moment he started singing.

The much-awaited premiere, Night 1 of ‘The Voice’ Season 30, is finally here. Viewers saw talented artists chosen for various teams. This includes Team Adam (Adam Levine), Team Queen (Queen Latifah), Team Riley (Riley Green), and Team Kelly (Kelly Clarkson). One contestant from the Blind Auditions created quite a buzz after two coaches, Riley and Kelly, fought over getting him on their teams. It was Joe Henley, a 19-year-old country singer. As NBC mentioned, he had never played a “real gig before.” Joe sang Travis Tritt’s ‘Anymore’ for his audition. The moment he started singing, “I can’t hide the way I feel….,” both Riley and Kelly turned their chairs. Both were impressed by his singing skills and country music style. While Joe continued, Adam and Queen Latifah listened all the way through.

A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Premiere Night 1 featuring Joe Henley (Image Source: YouTube | @The Voice)

During Joe’s performance, Kelly could not sit around and wait for him to finish. While he sang, the teenage artist looked at Riley, but Kelly told him, “No…no, no!” and stood between Joe and Riley. With such a mesmerizing performance, all the coaches sang alongside Joe as they enjoyed it. After the performance, Queen Latifah and Adam turned, with the former telling Joe, “Wow!” Riley noted, “That’s my boy right there,” but Kelly joked and told him, “Shut up!” Later, when Joe revealed that he was from Alabama, where Riley was also born and raised, Kelly reacted, “Oh my God!” Seeing her, Adam ran towards her playfully and also went to Riley.

A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Premiere Night 1 featuring Kelly Clarkson and Riley Green (Image Source: YouTube | @The Voice)

Riley told Joe, “Let’s just talk, it’s just me and you here,” to which Kelly noted, “I think it is…’cause he was singing it to you.” She again blocked Joe, looking at Riley, and stood between the two. Joe told her it was Riley’s “eyes” and that he couldn’t stop looking at him. Queen Latifah also agreed. While convincing Joe to choose Team Kelly, she told him, “I have won this show, man, with country singers…plural.” She told him that he would be the “only country superstar” on her team. Queen Latifah and Adam told Joe that he sounded “amazing” as the audience cheered for him.

A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Premiere Night 1 featuring Coach Riley Green (Image Source: YouTube | @The Voice)

Later, Riley asked Joe about the singers who have influenced him. Joe recalled his favorite musicians, including Travis Tritt, Keith Whitley, Don Williams, George Strait, and others. Listening to that, the coach asked about himself. Joe replied that he had not yet gotten to his #1. Riley asked Joe about his favorite soundtrack, which was ‘My Way.’ To everyone’s surprise, Riley grabbed a guitar, to which Kelly reacted, “Oh, no!” He went on stage. He played and sang along with Joe as everyone enjoyed their performance. Despite Kelly trying to get Joe on her team, he ultimately decided to join Team Riley.